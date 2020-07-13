Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.67, changing hands as high as $25.36 per share. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCSG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $31.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.78.

