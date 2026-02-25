Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Price Target Increased by 13.95% to 24.99

The average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group (NasdaqGS:HCSG) has been revised to $24.99 / share. This is an increase of 13.95% from the prior estimate of $21.93 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.78% from the latest reported closing price of $21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 12.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.11%, an increase of 24.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 85,884K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,381K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 40.42% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,550K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares , representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,360K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 35.94% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,293K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 24.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,227K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 76.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.