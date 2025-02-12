HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP Earnings Results: $HCSG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP ($HCSG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $437,810,000, missing estimates of $442,724,543 by $-4,914,543.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HCSG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 14,309,642 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,206,491
- BOONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 873,018 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,751,611
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 820,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,165,621
- PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 415,698 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,643,346
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 406,763 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,724,552
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 406,689 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,542,716
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 374,301 shares (+86.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,180,942
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.