Healthcare Services Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HCSG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.84, changing hands as high as $30.69 per share. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCSG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.16 per share, with $40.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.67.

