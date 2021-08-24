Markets
Healthcare Services Group Announces Settlement With SEC; To Pay Civil Monetary Penalty

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $6.0 million to resolve a previously announced SEC investigation into the company's earnings per share calculations from 2014 to 2017. The company noted that it has neither admitted nor denied the SEC's charges.

"The settlement enables us to continue with the execution of our operational and growth strategies," said Ted Wahl, CEO.

Healthcare Services Group also announced John Shea, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Chief Administrative Officer, effective September 1, 2021. Andrew Brophy will continue as the company's Principal Accounting Officer.

