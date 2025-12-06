The Healthcare Sector Is Surging. Here's 1 Stock Every Investor Should Have on Their Radar.

Key Points

Halozyme Therapeutics is a leader in the subcutaneous drug delivery niche, generating gobs of free cash flow.

The company faces patent cliffs ahead for its core products and is actively trying to diversify its offerings.

Halozyme has added adjacent products through acquisitions, which should stem market concerns.

10 stocks we like better than Halozyme Therapeutics ›

Over the last three months, the S&P 500 healthcare sector has risen 13%, compared to the broader S&P 500 index's 7% increase.

However, one stock that hasn't matched its sector's returns is Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO). Down 9% over the last few months, here's why Halozyme is a great buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Halozyme keeps building upon its dominance

Halozyme is the "go-to" solution for subcutaneous (SC) drug delivery thanks to its ENHANZE technology. With over 1 million patients served, Halozyme enables the SC delivery of drugs and fluids that would otherwise require an intravenous infusion. This SC delivery method often reduces the process from hours to minutes, saving time for 97% of its patients.

Naturally, this success means the company is partnered with a who's-who list of pharma giants, as evidenced by Halozyme's 38% annualized sales growth rate over the last decade.

That said, the company's core ENHANZE patents expire in the United States in 2027 and in the European Union in 2029. Hence, the market continues to rein in the stock's valuation due to this overhang.

However, I believe the company has done a great job diversifying away from its reliance upon ENHANZE.

First, Halozyme recently closed its $750 million acquisition of Elektrofi, rounding out its offerings in the drug delivery space. Elektrofi's best-in-class Hypercon offering complements Halozyme's products well, as it enables ultra-concentrated formulations via SC delivery. Hypercon's intellectual property extends until 2040, rejuvenating the company's growth trajectory.

Similarly, Halozyme acquired Antares Pharma in 2022 for $960 million, adding the latter's autoinjector technology and further diversifying the company's offerings, which in some cases allow for at-home, self-administered therapies.

Sporting a cash return on invested capital of 31%, Halozyme has proven exceptional at allocating its ample free cash flow (FCF) to new acquisitions, while repurchasing shares at a discount.

With the shares trading at just 14 times FCF, I believe Halozyme is a good bet to survive the patent cliff it faces in 2027 and 2029, as it continues to profitably diversify.

Should you invest $1,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Halozyme Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.