Healthcare REIT Posts 16.4% NOI Growth as Shares Soar 93%: Why This Fund's New Stake Stands Out

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought 136,925 shares of American Healthcare REIT.

The estimated trade value was $6.44 million.

The stake accounts for 1.02% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Neo Ivy Capital Management opened a new position in American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR), according to its February 13, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 136,925 shares in an estimated $6.44 million trade.

According to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing, Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated a new position in American Healthcare REIT by purchasing 136,925 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.44 million.

This is a new position in American Healthcare REIT, representing 1.02% of Neo Ivy Capital Management's 13F reportable assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: F: $7.61 million (1.2% of AUM) NYSE: DLB: $7.58 million (1.2% of AUM) NYSE: WELL: $7.56 million (1.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: ROIV: $7.41 million (1.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $7.35 million (1.2% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of American Healthcare REIT were priced at $51.70, up 93.3% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of 80.37 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $51.70 Market capitalization $9.65 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.20 billion Dividend yield 1.92%

American Healthcare REIT operates a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, and integrated senior health campuses across U.S. states and the United Kingdom.

The company generates revenue primarily through long-term leases and management of healthcare real estate assets, benefiting from a fully integrated management platform and scale efficiencies.

It serves healthcare providers, senior living operators, and institutional tenants seeking high-quality healthcare facility space and services.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a leading healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. The company leverages an experienced management team and a fully integrated platform to capitalize on demographic-driven demand for healthcare real estate. Its scale, asset quality, and operational expertise position it to access capital efficiently and pursue growth opportunities in both the U.S. and international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Demographic tailwinds are no longer theoretical for healthcare landlords. They are showing up in the numbers.



American Healthcare REIT delivered 16.4% same-store NOI growth in the third quarter, driven by 25.3% growth in senior housing operating properties and 21.7% in its integrated senior health campuses segment. GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest reached $55.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, while normalized FFO came in at $0.44 per share. Meanwhile, management raised full-year NFFO guidance to a range of $1.69 to $1.72 and lifted total portfolio same-store NOI growth expectations to as high as 15%.



Within a portfolio that also includes broad exposure to industrials, autos, and mega-cap tech, a modest 1.02% allocation reads as a measured way to tap healthcare real estate momentum. For long-term investors, the thesis rests on sustained occupancy gains above 90% in senior housing and disciplined capital allocation, not just a 93% one-year stock run.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dolby Laboratories and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Roivant Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

