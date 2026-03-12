This Healthcare REIT Just Faced a $15 Million Investor Exit Amid Lackluster Stock Returns

Key Points

Conversant Capital exited 592,211 shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the quarter-end position value decreased by $14.86 million.

The position was previously 2.5% of fund’s AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Conversant Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out its entire position in Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA), exiting 592,211 shares worth $14.86 million.

What happened

Conversant Capital reported in a February 17, 2026 SEC filing that it fully liquidated its stake in Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA), selling 592,211 shares during the fourth quarter. The net position change was $14.86 million. The fund now holds no shares of the company.

What else to know

Conversant Capital sold out of Sila Realty Trust, reducing its AUM exposure to the company from 2.5% in the previous quarter to zero.

Top fund holdings after the filing: NYSE:SNDA: $302.12 million (57.4% of AUM) NYSE:RITM: $35.48 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE:CTRI: $35.35 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE:GNL: $32.71 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:HPP: $28.23 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of Sila Realty Trust were priced at $24.90, down roughly 2% for the year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up 20% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $197.5 million Net Income (TTM) $33.1 million Dividend Yield 6% Price (as of Thursday) $24.90

Company snapshot

Sila Realty Trust owns and leases a diversified portfolio of healthcare facilities, including medical office buildings and specialized care centers, generating rental income from long-term net leases.

The firm operates as a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), earning revenue primarily from leasing properties to high-quality tenants across the healthcare continuum.

It serves healthcare providers, hospital systems, and medical service organizations seeking stable, high-quality real estate solutions in key U.S. markets.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. is a healthcare-focused REIT with a national footprint, specializing in the acquisition and management of high-quality healthcare properties. The company leverages long-term net leases with reputable tenants to provide predictable and durable income streams. Its strategic focus on the resilient healthcare sector positions it for stable performance and growth within the U.S. real estate market.

What this transaction means for investors

Although Sila’s business continues to deliver fairly consistent performance (and a $1.60 annual dividend), the firm’s stock has been bogged down by a softening bottom line. The company generated about $33.1 million in net income in 2025, compared to $42.7 million one year earlier, while adjusted funds from operations fell to roughly $120.9 million from $131.1 million in 2024.



Still, the firm’s portfolio itself is sizable and diversified. As of year end, Sila owned 140 healthcare properties totaling about 5.3 million rentable square feet with an average remaining lease term of roughly 10 years. Those assets span medical office buildings, rehabilitation facilities, and specialized care centers across dozens of U.S. markets.



More broadly, Conversant appears increasingly concentrated in other real estate and financial holdings such as Global Net Lease, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Rithm Capital, and while healthcare real estate remains oerall resilient, steady income alone does not guarantee market outperformance.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

