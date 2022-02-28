Healthcare Realty Trust to buy Healthcare Trust in $7.75 billion deal

US Markets
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will buy Healthcare Trust of America Inc for $7.75 billion, bringing together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings in the United States.

Healthcare Trust of America's shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share, including a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1, the companies said.

The offer values Healthcare Trust of America at $7.75 billion based on 220.8 million outstanding shares, according to Reuters calculations.

