Healthcare Realty Trust to buy Healthcare Trust in $7.75 billion deal

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc HR.N will buy Healthcare Trust of America Inc HTA.N for $7.75 billion, bringing together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings in the United States.

Healthcare Trust of America's shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share, including a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1, the companies said.

The offer values Healthcare Trust of America at $7.75 billion based on 220.8 million outstanding shares, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.