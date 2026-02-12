Healthcare Realty Trust Swings To Q4 Profit, NAREIT FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.4 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $106.8 million or $0.31 per share last year.

NAREIT FFO was $126.99 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $105.64 million or $0.30 per share last year.

Normalized FFO of $142.1 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $143.4 million or $0.40 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $286.3 million, down from $309.8 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects to report earnings between a loss of $0.05 to earnings of $0.05, NAREIT FFO per share of $1.44 to $1.50, and Normalized FFO per share of $1.58 to $1.64.

The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend for $0.24 per share to be paid on March 11, 2026, to Class A common stockholders of record on February 24, 2026.

