Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Q4 2024 Results, Announces Dividend and Leadership Changes

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a Q4 net loss of $106.8 million, with a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) reported a net loss of $106.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, translating to a loss of $0.31 per diluted share. Despite this loss, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. Key highlights included a normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.40, and cash net operating income (NOI) growth of 3.1% for the quarter. The company also achieved significant leasing activity, with 686,000 square feet of new leases, the highest in a single quarter, and successfully closed joint venture and asset sale transactions totaling $522 million. Leadership changes were noted, including the appointment of Connie Moore as Interim President and CEO. 2025 guidance estimates include a normalized FFO per share range of $1.56 to $1.60, and same-store cash NOI growth of 3% to 3.75%, excluding impacts from Steward Health and Prospect Medical.

Potential Positives

Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.40 for the fourth quarter, meeting the high end of the guidance range and showing a 2.5% increase compared to the prior year.

The Company reported significant leasing activity, signing a record 686,000 square feet of new leases in the fourth quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter above 400,000 square feet.

Healthcare Realty successfully closed joint venture and asset sale transactions totaling $522 million in the fourth quarter, contributing to approximately $1.3 billion of proceeds for the year.

The Company ended the year with improved leverage at 6.4 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA, down from 6.7 times in the previous quarter.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $(106.8) million, significantly worse than the $(40.5) million loss reported in the same quarter the previous year.

Substantial financial distress is indicated by the necessity to account for revenue reserves due to issues with key tenants, specifically $0.7 million related to Prospect Medical and $3.0 million related to Steward Health.

Prospect Medical's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing directly impacts the company's financial outlook, resulting in the loss of approximately $2.9 million of annual revenue, with guidance for 2025 incorporating no revenue from these leases.

FAQ

What were Healthcare Realty Trust's fourth quarter results for 2024?

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a net loss of $(106.8) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, for Q4 2024.

What is the quarterly dividend for Healthcare Realty Trust?

The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on March 19, 2025.

How did normalized FFO perform in Q4 2024?

Normalized FFO per share for Q4 2024 totaled $0.40, representing a 2.5% increase from the previous year's quarter.

What leasing activity occurred in the fourth quarter?

Healthcare Realty Trust signed 686,000 square feet of new leases in Q4 2024, a new single-quarter high for the company.

What is the Company's 2025 cash NOI growth guidance?

The guidance for 2025 same store cash NOI growth is estimated at 3.00% to 3.75%, excluding Prospect Medical and Steward Health impacts.

$HR Insider Trading Activity

$HR insiders have traded $HR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS N BOHJALIAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,750 shares for an estimated $453,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES JOSEPH IV KILROY purchased 12,900 shares for an estimated $235,554

PETER F SR LYLE has made 3 purchases buying 11,500 shares for an estimated $198,663 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT E HULL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $174,820 .

. JOHN KNOX SINGLETON has made 2 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $118,564 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD C WOOD purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $99,474

JAY P LEUPP purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,850

$HR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $HR stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $(106.8) million, or $(0.31) per diluted common share. Additionally, the Company announced its quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and operating partnership unit.









KEY FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS











Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.40 for the quarter, at the high end of the previously provided guidance range and up 2.5% over the prior year period. Normalized FFO per share was $1.56 for the year ended December 31, 2024.



Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.40 for the quarter, at the high end of the previously provided guidance range and up 2.5% over the prior year period. Normalized FFO per share was $1.56 for the year ended December 31, 2024.



Cash NOI growth in the fourth quarter and year was as shown below (for more detail on the impact of Steward Health and Prospect Medical please see the related section herein):















ACTUAL













4Q 2024





2024









Same store





3.1





%





2.9





%









Same store excluding Steward Health and Prospect Medical





3.6





%





3.1





%



















140,000 square feet, or 44 basis points, of multi-tenant absorption for the quarter and 479,000 square feet, or 149 basis points, for the year



140,000 square feet, or 44 basis points, of multi-tenant absorption for the quarter and 479,000 square feet, or 149 basis points, for the year



686,000 square feet of signed new leases in the quarter, the sixth consecutive quarter above 400,000 and a new single-quarter high











CAPITAL ALLOCATION























The Company closed joint venture and asset sale transactions totaling $522 million in the fourth quarter, and generated approximately $1.3 billion of proceeds for the year, which includes the following:





$770 million from joint venture transactions





$491 million from asset sales







The Company closed joint venture and asset sale transactions totaling $522 million in the fourth quarter, and generated approximately $1.3 billion of proceeds for the year, which includes the following:



For the year, the Company repurchased approximately 31 million shares totaling $510 million at an average price of $16.56 per share.



For the year, the Company repurchased approximately 31 million shares totaling $510 million at an average price of $16.56 per share.



The Company repaid its $350 million term loan maturing in 2025 and ended the year with leverage at 6.4 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA.











MULTI-TENANT GROWTH AND ABSORPTION











Compared to prior year periods, multi-tenant cash NOI growth in the fourth quarter and year was:















ACTUAL













4Q 2024





2024









Multi-tenant





3.4





%





3.0





%









Multi-tenant excluding Steward Health & Prospect Medical





3.9





%





3.2





%



































Multi-tenant occupancy gains at the high end of full year 2024 guidance were:



















ACTUAL





2024 GUIDANCE













4Q 2024





2024





LOW





HIGH









Absorption (SF)





140,182





479,439





370,000





490,000









Change in occupancy (bps)





+ 44





+ 149





+ 100





+ 150



































At the end of the year, the multi-tenant portfolio occupancy rate was 86.3% and the leased percentage was 88.3%.











LEASING











Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the fourth quarter totaled 1,534,000 square feet related to 349 leases:





954,000 square feet of renewals





580,000 square feet of new and expansion lease commencements







Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the fourth quarter totaled 1,534,000 square feet related to 349 leases:



In the fourth quarter, the Company signed new leases totaling 686,000 square feet, a new, single-quarter high for the Company.











SAME STORE METRICS























Cash NOI for the fourth quarter increased 3.1% over the same quarter in the prior year, and 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted for the impact of Steward Health and Prospect Medical, cash NOI growth would have been 3.6% for the fourth quarter and 3.1% for the year.



Cash NOI for the fourth quarter increased 3.1% over the same quarter in the prior year, and 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted for the impact of Steward Health and Prospect Medical, cash NOI growth would have been 3.6% for the fourth quarter and 3.1% for the year.



Tenant retention for the fourth quarter was 81.6% and 83.4% for the year.



Tenant retention for the fourth quarter was 81.6% and 83.4% for the year.



Operating expenses for the fourth quarter increased 2.7% over the same quarter in the prior year, and 0.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024.



Operating expenses for the fourth quarter increased 2.7% over the same quarter in the prior year, and 0.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024.



MOB cash leasing spreads were 2.7% for the quarter and 3.4% for the year.











BALANCE SHEET



























At year end, net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.4 times, down from 6.7 times at the end of the third quarter.



At year end, net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.4 times, down from 6.7 times at the end of the third quarter.



The Company fully repaid its $350 million Unsecured Term Loan maturing in 2025.



The Company fully repaid its $350 million Unsecured Term Loan maturing in 2025.



At year end, the Company had no balance on its revolving credit facility, resulting in $1.5 billion of availability.



At year end, the Company had no balance on its revolving credit facility, resulting in $1.5 billion of availability.



In January 2025, the Company repaid $35 million of its term loans maturing in 2026.











LEADERSHIP / GOVERNANCE























Connie Moore appointed Interim President & Chief Executive Officer



Connie Moore appointed Interim President & Chief Executive Officer



Austen Helfrich promoted to Chief Financial Officer



Austen Helfrich promoted to Chief Financial Officer



Significant board refreshment in 2024, with four new directors joining, each with deep REIT industry and leadership experience



Significant board refreshment in 2024, with four new directors joining, each with deep REIT industry and leadership experience



Tom Bohjalian appointed Independent Chair of the Board



Tom Bohjalian appointed Independent Chair of the Board



Search committee of the board, chaired by Glenn Rufrano, conducting a search for a permanent President & Chief Executive Officer











DIVIDEND



























A common stock cash dividend in the amount of $0.31 per share will be paid on March 19, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record on March 3, 2025. Additionally, the eligible holders of operating partnership units will receive a distribution of $0.31 per unit, equivalent to the Company's Class A common stock dividend.











STEWARD HEALTH AND PROSPECT MEDICAL UPDATE











During the fourth quarter, the Company made significant progress re-leasing space previously occupied by Steward Health, with leases in-place for over 80% of the previously occupied 593,000 square feet. Based on these actions, the Company entered 2025 having replaced approximately $19 million of the $27 million of pre-bankruptcy total exposure to Steward. Longer term, the Company continues to expect to recover over 80% of the pre-bankruptcy Steward Health revenue.



During the fourth quarter, the Company made significant progress re-leasing space previously occupied by Steward Health, with leases in-place for over 80% of the previously occupied 593,000 square feet. Based on these actions, the Company entered 2025 having replaced approximately $19 million of the $27 million of pre-bankruptcy total exposure to Steward. Longer term, the Company continues to expect to recover over 80% of the pre-bankruptcy Steward Health revenue.



On January 11, 2025, Prospect Medical filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Prospect Medical leases approximately 81,000 square feet of space from the Company accounting for approximately $2.9 million of annual revenue. 2025 guidance provided herein assumes no revenue collected from the Prospect leases.











GUIDANCE



























The Company's 2025 per share estimated guidance ranges are as follows:















ACTUAL









2025 GUIDANCE

















2024









LOW





HIGH









Earnings per share





$





(1.81





)









$





(0.28





)





$





(0.20





)









NAREIT FFO per share





$





0.52













$





1.44









$





1.48













Normalized FFO per share





$





1.56













$





1.56









$





1.60































































The Company's 2025 same store cash NOI growth estimated guidance range is 3.00% to 3.75%, which excludes the impact of Prospect Medical and Steward Health.



The Company's 2025 same store cash NOI growth estimated guidance range is 3.00% to 3.75%, which excludes the impact of Prospect Medical and Steward Health.



The Company's 2025 guidance range includes activities outlined on page 29 of the Supplemental Information.













The 2025 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from





dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.











EARNINGS CALL



























On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.



On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.



Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.



Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.



Live Conference Call Access Details:





Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 646-968-2525 access code 4950066;





All Other Locations: +1 888-596-4144 access code 4950066.







Live Conference Call Access Details:



Replay Information:





Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 609-800-9909 access code 4950066;





All Other Locations: +1 800-770-2030 access code 4950066.







Replay Information:





Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes over 650 properties totaling more than 38 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

























Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. In addition to the historical information contained within, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or predictions of the future, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially and in adverse ways from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, without limitation, the following: the Company's expected results may not be achieved; failure to realize the expected benefits of the Merger; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the Company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the Company; the possibility that, if the Company does not achieve the perceived benefits of the Merger as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of the Company’s common stock could decline; general adverse economic and local real estate conditions; changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs and changes to laws governing the healthcare industry; the availability of capital; changes in interest rates; competition in the real estate industry; the supply and demand for operating properties in the Company’s proposed market areas; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the US; policies and guidelines applicable to REITs; the availability of properties to acquire; the availability of financing; pandemics and other health concerns, and the measures intended to prevent their spread and the potential material adverse effect these matters may have on the Company’s business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially and adversely affect the Company’s financial results, include, without limitation, the risks described under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other filings with the SEC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





















ASSETS

































4Q 2024





3Q 2024





2Q 2024





1Q 2024





4Q 2023









Real estate properties





























Land





$





1,143,468









$





1,195,116









$





1,287,532









$





1,342,895









$





1,343,265













Buildings and improvements









9,707,066













10,074,504













10,436,218













10,902,835













10,881,373













Lease intangibles









664,867













718,343













764,730













816,303













836,302













Personal property









9,909













9,246













12,501













12,720













12,718













Investment in financing receivables, net









123,671













123,045













122,413













122,001













122,602













Financing lease right-of-use assets









77,343













77,728













81,401













81,805













82,209













Construction in progress









31,978













125,944













97,732













70,651













60,727













Land held for development









52,408













52,408













59,871













59,871













59,871













Total real estate investments









11,810,710













12,376,334













12,862,398













13,409,081













13,399,067













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization









(2,483,656





)









(2,478,544





)









(2,427,709





)









(2,374,047





)









(2,226,853





)









Total real estate investments, net









9,327,054













9,897,790













10,434,689













11,035,034













11,172,214













Cash and cash equivalents



1











68,916













22,801













137,773













26,172













25,699













Assets held for sale, net









12,897













156,218













34,530













30,968













8,834













Operating lease right-of-use assets









261,438













259,013













261,976













273,949













275,975













Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures









473,122













417,084













374,841













309,754













311,511













Other assets, net and goodwill









507,496













491,679













559,818













605,047













842,898













Total assets





$





10,650,923









$





11,244,585









$





11,803,627









$





12,280,924









$





12,637,131









































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































4Q 2024





3Q 2024





2Q 2024





1Q 2024





4Q 2023









Liabilities





























Notes and bonds payable





$





4,662,771









$





4,957,796









$





5,148,153









$





5,108,279









$





4,994,859













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









222,510













197,428













195,884













163,172













211,994













Liabilities of properties held for sale









1,283













7,919













1,805













700













295













Operating lease liabilities









224,499













229,925













230,601













229,223













229,714













Financing lease liabilities









72,346













71,887













75,199













74,769













74,503













Other liabilities









161,640













180,283













177,293













197,763













202,984













Total liabilities









5,345,049













5,645,238













5,828,935













5,773,906













5,714,349









































Redeemable non-controlling interests









4,778













3,875













3,875













3,880













3,868









































Stockholders' equity





























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized









—













—













—













—













—













Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized









3,505













3,558













3,643













3,815













3,810













Additional paid-in capital









9,118,229













9,198,004













9,340,028













9,609,530













9,602,592













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









(1,168





)









(16,963





)









6,986













4,791













(10,741





)









Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders









374,309













481,155













574,178













717,958













1,028,794













Cumulative dividends









(4,260,014





)









(4,150,328





)









(4,037,693





)









(3,920,199





)









(3,801,793





)









Total stockholders' equity









5,234,861













5,515,426













5,887,142













6,415,895













6,822,662













Non-controlling interest









66,235













80,046













83,675













87,243













96,252













Total Equity









5,301,096













5,595,472













5,970,817













6,503,138













6,918,914













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





10,650,923









$





11,244,585









$





11,803,627









$





12,280,924









$





12,637,131























2Q 2024 cash and cash equivalents includes $96.0 million of proceeds held in a cash escrow account from a portfolio disposition that closed on June 28, 2024 and was received by the Company on July 1, 2024.



















Consolidated Statements of Income









DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA

















































THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Revenues

























Rental income



1







$





300,065









$





322,076









$





1,232,776









$





1,309,184













Interest income









4,076













4,422













16,383













17,134













Other operating









5,625













3,943













19,157













17,451





















309,766













330,441













1,268,316













1,343,769













Expenses

























Property operating









114,415













121,362













473,444









$





500,437













General and administrative









34,208













14,609













83,121









$





58,405















Normalizing items







2















(22,991









)













(1,445









)













(29,852









)













(1,720









)











Normalized general and administrative









11,217













13,164













53,269













56,685













Transaction costs









1,577













301













3,122













2,026













Merger-related costs









—













1,414













—













(1,952





)









Depreciation and amortization









160,330













180,049













675,152













730,709





















310,530













317,735













1,234,839













1,289,625













Other income (expense)

























Interest expense before merger-related fair value









(47,951





)









(52,387





)









(201,758





)









(215,699





)











Merger-related fair value adjustment













(10,314









)













(10,800









)













(40,667









)













(42,885









)











Interest expense









(58,265





)









(63,187





)









(242,425





)









(258,584





)









Gain on sales of real estate properties and other assets









32,082













20,573













109,753













77,546













(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt









(237





)









—













(237





)









62













Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves









(81,098





)









(11,403





)









(313,547





)









(154,912





)









Impairment of goodwill









—













—













(250,530





)









—













Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures









224













(430





)









(135





)









(1,682





)









Interest and other (expense) income, net









(154





)









65













(260





)









1,343





















(107,448





)









(54,382





)









(697,381





)









(336,227





)









Net (loss) income





$





(108,212





)





$





(41,676





)





$





(663,904





)





$





(282,083





)









Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests









1,366













1,143













9,419













3,822













Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders





$





(106,846





)





$





(40,533





)





$





(654,485





)





$





(278,261





)

























































Basic earnings per common share





$





(0.31





)





$





(0.11





)





$





(1.81





)





$





(0.74





)









Diluted earnings per common share





$





(0.31





)





$





(0.11





)





$





(1.81





)





$





(0.74





)

































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic









351,560













379,044













365,553













378,928













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



3











351,560













379,044













365,553













378,928























In 4Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $0.7 million for Prospect Medical revenue reserves. In 2Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $3.0 million for Steward Health revenue reserves.





Normalizing items primarily include restructuring, severance-related costs and non-routine advisory fees associated with shareholder engagement.





Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the outstanding limited partnership units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP"), totaling 3,622,036 units were not included.



















Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD



1,2,3











DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA

















































THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$





(106,846





)





$





(40,533





)





$





(654,485





)





$





(278,261





)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share







3











$









(0.31









)









$









(0.11









)









$









(1.81









)









$









(0.74









)



































Gain on sales of real estate assets









(32,082





)









(20,573





)









(104,684





)









(77,546





)









Impairments of real estate assets









75,423













11,403













249,909













149,717













Real estate depreciation and amortization









164,656













182,272













690,988













738,526













Non-controlling loss from operating partnership units









(1,422





)









(491





)









(9,149





)









(3,426





)









Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization









5,913













4,442













20,678













18,116













FFO adjustments





$





212,488









$





177,053









$





847,742









$





825,387















FFO adjustments per common share - diluted









$









0.60













$









0.46













$









2.29













$









2.15















FFO





$





105,642









$





136,520









$





193,257









$





547,126















FFO per common share - diluted







4











$









0.30













$









0.36













$









0.52













$









1.43







































Transaction costs









1,577













301













3,122













2,026













Merger-related costs









—













1,414













—













(1,952





)









Lease intangible amortization









(2,348





)









261













(2,054





)









860













Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received









306













(100





)









1,077













175













Debt financing costs









237













—













237













(62





)









Restructuring and severance-related charges









22,991













1,445













29,852













1,445













Credit losses and gains (losses) on other assets, net



5











4,582













—













59,707













8,599













Impairment of goodwill









—













—













250,530













—













Merger-related fair value adjustment









10,314













10,800













40,667













42,885













Unconsolidated JV normalizing items



6











113













89













390













389













Normalized FFO adjustments





$





37,772









$





14,210









$





383,528









$





54,365















Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted









$









0.11













$









0.04













$









1.04













$









0.14















Normalized FFO





$





143,414









$





150,730









$





576,785









$





601,491















Normalized FFO per common share - diluted









$









0.40













$









0.39













$









1.56













$









1.57







































Non-real estate depreciation and amortization









404













685













1,478













2,566













Non-cash interest amortization, net



7











1,239













1,265













5,101













4,968













Rent reserves, net



8











(369





)









1,404













714













3,163













Straight-line rent income, net









(7,051





)









(7,872





)









(27,254





)









(32,592





)









Stock-based compensation









3,028













3,566













14,036













13,791













Unconsolidated JV non-cash items



9











(277





)









(206





)









(923





)









(1,034





)









Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items









140,388













149,572













569,937













592,353













2nd generation TI









(20,003





)









(18,715





)









(69,445





)









(66,081





)









Leasing commissions paid









(11,957





)









(14,978





)









(47,450





)









(36,391





)









Building capital









(8,347





)









(17,393





)









(33,934





)









(49,343





)









Total maintenance capex









(40,307





)









(51,086





)









(150,829





)









(151,815





)









FAD





$





100,081









$





98,486









$





419,108









$





440,538















Quarterly/dividends and OP distributions







$





110,808









$





118,897









$





462,746













477,239















FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted







10













355,874













383,326













369,767













383,381























Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.”





FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.





Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.





For 1Q 2024, basic weighted average common shares outstanding was the denominator used in the per share calculation.





4Q 2024 includes $1.6 million of credit loss reserves, net of recoveries and a $4.1 million loss on other assets. These amounts were partially offset by a $1.1 million recovery of prior-period Steward Health straight-line rent for leases assumed. 3Q 2024 includes $46.8 million of credit loss reserves and $0.2 million gain on other assets. 2Q 2024 includes $11.2 million of credit loss reserves and $2.2 million write-off of prior period Steward Health straight-line rent, offset by $4.9 million gain on other assets.





Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and acquisition and pursuit costs.





Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization.





2Q 2024 includes $0.8 million related to the Steward Health revenue reserve for March.





Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures.





The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 691,557 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Also includes the diluted impact of 3,622,036 OP units outstanding.















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures









DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED

















Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.





The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.





FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.





Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.





Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income and less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.





Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.





The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction for such properties through the application of additional resources including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.





Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for eight full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool eight full quarters after substantial completion.





Ron Hubbard





Vice President, Investor Relations





P: 615.269.8290



