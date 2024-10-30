Healthcare Realty Trust reports Q3 normalized FFO 39c, consensus 38c

Reports Q revenue $, consensus $307.87M. Reports Q3 Same Store cash NOI increased 3.1% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.