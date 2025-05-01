Healthcare Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Net Loss of $44.9 Million and Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a first-quarter net loss of $44.9 million and reaffirmed its dividend of $0.31 per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated announced its first-quarter results for 2025, reporting a net loss of $44.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and recorded normalized Funds From Operations (FFO) at $0.39 per share. Occupancy rates improved slightly to 89.3%, and the company executed leasing activities totaling 1.45 million square feet. Cash net operating income (NOI) rose by 2.3% compared to the previous year, while tenant retention increased to 84.8%. Peter A. Scott has been appointed as the new President and CEO, effective April 15, 2025. The company reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025, and a conference call for discussing these results is scheduled for May 2, 2025.

Potential Positives

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, demonstrating continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Normalized FFO per share of $0.39 indicates positive operational cash flow relative to other periods.

Achieved 89.3% same-store occupancy, an increase from the previous quarter, reflecting improved tenant retention and demand for the company's properties.

Completed asset sale transactions totaling $28 million and received a $38 million loan repayment, enhancing liquidity and balance sheet strength.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter was $(44.9) million, indicating significant financial challenges.

The company reported a diluted earnings per share of $(0.13), reflecting ongoing losses which may concern investors.

Despite an increase in same-store occupancy, the overall negative net income may raise doubts about the company's ability to maintain profitability and meet its future financial obligations.

FAQ

What were Healthcare Realty Trust's first quarter results for 2025?

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a net loss of $(44.9) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share.

What is the quarterly dividend for Healthcare Realty Trust?

The quarterly dividend is set at $0.31 per share, payable on May 23, 2025.

What was the occupancy rate for Healthcare Realty Trust in Q1 2025?

The same store occupancy rate increased to 89.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

Who was appointed as the new CEO of Healthcare Realty Trust?

Peter A. Scott was appointed President & CEO, effective April 15, 2025.

What is the investor call schedule for Healthcare Realty Trust?

Theearnings callis scheduled for May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HR Insider Trading Activity

$HR insiders have traded $HR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS N BOHJALIAN has made 3 purchases buying 11,750 shares for an estimated $203,595 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT E HULL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $174,820 .

. PETER F SR LYLE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $172,100

DONALD C WOOD purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $99,474

JAY P LEUPP purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $HR stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HR forecast page.

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $(44.9) million, or $(0.13) per diluted common share. Additionally, the Company announced its quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and operating partnership unit.







KEY HIGHLIGHTS









Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.39 for the quarter.



Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.39 for the quarter.



89.3% same store occupancy as of quarter end, up from 89.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



89.3% same store occupancy as of quarter end, up from 89.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



$66 million of gross proceeds comprised of $28 million of first quarter asset sale transactions and a $38 million loan repayment received in April.









LEASING













Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the first quarter totaled 1,450,000 square feet related to 377 leases:





1,002,000 square feet of renewals





448,000 square feet of new and expansion lease commencements







Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the first quarter totaled 1,450,000 square feet related to 377 leases:



In the first quarter, the Company signed new leases totaling 370,000 square feet.









SAME STORE METRICS









Cash NOI for the first quarter increased 2.3% year over year.



Cash NOI for the first quarter increased 2.3% year over year.



Tenant retention for the first quarter was 84.8%, an increase from 81.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Tenant retention for the first quarter was 84.8%, an increase from 81.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



MOB cash leasing spreads were 2.3% for the quarter.









BALANCE SHEET









Run rate net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.4 times.



Run rate net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.4 times.



In January 2025, the Company repaid $35 million of its term loans maturing in 2026.









LEADERSHIP









Peter A. Scott appointed as the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer effective April 15, 2025.



Peter A. Scott appointed as the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer effective April 15, 2025.



Mr. Scott is expected to be added to the Board of Directors following the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.



Mr. Scott is expected to be added to the Board of Directors following the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.



Connie Moore, who served as Interim President and CEO of the Company from November 2024 until April 14, 2025, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.













DIVIDEND









A common stock cash dividend in the amount of $0.31 per share will be paid on May 23, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record on May 12, 2025. Additionally, the eligible holders of operating partnership units will receive a distribution of $0.31 per unit, equivalent to the Company's Class A common stock dividend.









GUIDANCE









The Company reaffirms its per share guidance, as outlined below, as well as the guidance provided on page 28 of the Supplemental Information:

























2025 GUIDANCE









ACTUAL

















LOW









HIGH









1Q 2025











Earnings per share





$(0.28)





$(0.20)





$(0.13)









NAREIT FFO per share





$1.44





$1.48





$0.35









Normalized FFO per share





$1.56





$1.60





$0.39































The 2025 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from









dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.









EARNINGS CALL









On Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.



On Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.



Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at



https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts



under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.



Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.



Live Conference Call Access Details:





Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-715-9871 access code 4950066;





All Other Locations: +1 646-307-1963 access code 4950066.







Live Conference Call Access Details:



Replay Information:





Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-770-2030 access code 4950066;





All Other Locations: +1 609-800-9909 access code 4950066.







Replay Information:





Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes approximately 650 properties totaling more than 38 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.





Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. In addition to the historical information contained within, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “target,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue,” “should,” “could," "budget" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following: the Company’s expected results may not be achieved; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the Company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the Company; pandemics or other health crises; increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of capital at expected rates; competition for quality assets; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of the Company's tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent; the Company's ability to reposition or sell facilities with profitable results; the Company's ability to release space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the Company's ability to renew expiring leases; government regulations affecting tenants' Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and developments; changes in rules or practices governing the Company's financial reporting; the Company may be required under purchase options to sell properties and may not be able to reinvest the proceeds from such sales at rates of return equal to the return received on the properties sold; uninsured or underinsured losses related to casualty or liability; the incurrence of impairment charges on its real estate properties or other assets; other legal and operational matters; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made, except as required by law. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in the Company’s filings and reports, including, without limitation, estimates and projections regarding the performance of development projects the Company is pursuing. For a detailed discussion of the Company’s risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including this report and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.











Consolidated Balance Sheets











DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA



















ASSETS





































1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024











Real estate properties





























Land





$1,134,635









$1,143,468









$1,195,116









$1,287,532









$1,342,895













Buildings and improvements





9,729,912









9,707,066









10,074,504









10,436,218









10,902,835













Lease intangibles





631,864









664,867









718,343









764,730









816,303













Personal property





9,938









9,909









9,246









12,501









12,720













Investment in financing receivables, net





123,813









123,671









123,045









122,413









122,001













Financing lease right-of-use assets





76,958









77,343









77,728









81,401









81,805













Construction in progress





35,101









31,978









125,944









97,732









70,651













Land held for development





52,408









52,408









52,408









59,871









59,871













Total real estate investments





11,794,629









11,810,710









12,376,334









12,862,398









13,409,081













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization





(2,583,819





)





(2,483,656





)





(2,478,544





)





(2,427,709





)





(2,374,047





)









Total real estate investments, net





9,210,810









9,327,054









9,897,790









10,434,689









11,035,034













Cash and cash equivalents



1







25,722









68,916









22,801









137,773









26,172













Assets held for sale, net





6,635









12,897









156,218









34,530









30,968













Operating lease right-of-use assets





259,764









261,438









259,013









261,976









273,949













Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures





470,418









473,122









417,084









374,841









309,754













Other assets, net and goodwill





522,920









507,496









491,679









559,818









605,047













Total assets





$10,496,269









$10,650,923









$11,244,585









$11,803,627









$12,280,924











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024











Liabilities





























Notes and bonds payable





$4,732,618









$4,662,771









$4,957,796









$5,148,153









$5,108,279













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





144,855









222,510









197,428









195,884









163,172













Liabilities of properties held for sale





422









1,283









7,919









1,805









700













Operating lease liabilities





224,117









224,499









229,925









230,601









229,223













Financing lease liabilities





72,585









72,346









71,887









75,199









74,769













Other liabilities





174,830









161,640









180,283









177,293









197,763













Total liabilities





5,349,427









5,345,049









5,645,238









5,828,935









5,773,906









































Redeemable non-controlling interests





4,627









4,778









3,875









3,875









3,880









































Stockholders' equity





























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized





—









—









—









—









—













Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized





3,510









3,505









3,558









3,643









3,815













Additional paid-in capital





9,121,269









9,118,229









9,198,004









9,340,028









9,609,530













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





(7,206





)





(1,168





)





(16,963





)





6,986









4,791













Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders





329,436









374,309









481,155









574,178









717,958













Cumulative dividends





(4,368,739





)





(4,260,014





)





(4,150,328





)





(4,037,693





)





(3,920,199





)









Total stockholders' equity





5,078,270









5,234,861









5,515,426









5,887,142









6,415,895













Non-controlling interest





63,945









66,235









80,046









83,675









87,243













Total equity





5,142,215









5,301,096









5,595,472









5,970,817









6,503,138













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$10,496,269









$10,650,923









$11,244,585









$11,803,627









$12,280,924































































2Q 2024 cash and cash equivalents include $96.0 million of proceeds held in a cash escrow account from a portfolio disposition that closed on June 28, 2024, and was received by the Company on July 1, 2024.













Consolidated Statements of Income











DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA



















































1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024











Revenues





























Rental income



1







$288,857









$300,065









$306,499









$308,135









$318,076













Interest income





3,731









4,076









3,904









3,865









4,538













Other operating





6,389









5,625









5,020









4,322









4,191

















298,977









309,766









315,423









316,322









326,805













Expenses





























Property operating





114,963









114,415









120,232









117,719









121,078













General and administrative





13,530









34,208









20,124









14,002









14,787















Normalizing items







2











(502









)









(22,991









)









(6,861









)









—













—















Normalized general and administrative





13,028









11,217









13,263









14,002









14,787













Transaction costs





1,011









1,577









719









431









395













Depreciation and amortization





150,969









160,330









163,226









173,477









178,119

















280,473









310,530









304,301









305,629









314,379













Other income (expense)





























Interest expense before merger-related fair value





(44,366





)





(47,951





)





(50,465





)





(52,393





)





(50,949





)











Merger-related fair value adjustment









(10,446









)









(10,314









)









(10,184









)









(10,064









)









(10,105









)











Interest expense





(54,812





)





(58,265





)





(60,649





)





(62,457





)





(61,054





)









Gain on sales of real estate properties and other assets





2,904









32,082









39,310









38,338









22













Loss on extinguishment of debt





—









(237





)





—









—









—













Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves





(12,081





)





(81,098





)





(84,394





)





(132,118





)





(15,937





)









Impairment of goodwill





—









—









—









—









(250,530





)









Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures





1









224









208









(146





)





(422





)









Interest and other income (expense), net





95









(154





)





(132





)





(248





)





275

















(63,893





)





(107,448





)





(105,657





)





(156,631





)





(327,646





)









Net loss





$(45,389





)





$(108,212





)





$(94,535





)





$(145,938





)





$(315,220





)









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests





516









1,366









1,512









2,158









4,384













Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$(44,873





)





$(106,846





)





$(93,023





)





$(143,780





)





$(310,836





)

































































Basic earnings per common share





$(0.13





)





$(0.31





)





$(0.26





)





$(0.39





)





$(0.82





)









Diluted earnings per common share





$(0.13





)





$(0.31





)





$(0.26





)





$(0.39





)





$(0.82





)





































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





349,539









351,560









358,960









372,477









379,455













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



3







349,539









351,560









358,960









372,477









379,455































































In 4Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $0.7 million for Prospect Medical revenue reserves. In 2Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $3.0 million for Steward Health revenue reserves.





Normalizing items primarily include restructuring, severance-related costs and non-routine advisory fees associated with shareholder engagement.





Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the outstanding limited partnership units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP"), totaling 3,665,625 units were not included.













Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD



1,2,3













DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA



















































1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024











Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$(44,873





)





$(106,846





)





$(93,023





)





$(143,780





)





$(310,836





)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share







3











$





(0.13









)









$





(0.31









)









$





(0.26









)









$





(0.39









)









$





(0.82









)







































Gain on sales of real estate assets





(2,904





)





(32,082





)





(39,148





)





(33,431





)





(22





)









Impairments of real estate assets





10,145









75,423









37,632









120,917









15,937













Real estate depreciation and amortization





155,288









164,656









167,821









177,350









181,161













Non-controlling loss from operating partnership units





(599





)





(1,422





)





(1,372





)





(2,077





)





(4,278





)









Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization





6,717









5,913









5,378









4,818









4,568













FFO adjustments





$168,647









$212,488









$170,311









$267,577









$197,366















FFO adjustments per common share - diluted









$





0.48













$





0.60













$





0.47













$





0.71













$





0.51















FFO





$123,774









$105,642









$77,288









$123,797









$(113,470





)









FFO per common share - diluted



4









$





0.35













$





0.30













$





0.21













$





0.33













$





(0.30









)







































Transaction costs





1,011









1,577









719









431









395













Lease intangible amortization





(228





)





(2,348





)





(10





)





129









175













Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received





77









306









306









465









—













Debt financing costs





—









237









—









—









—













Restructuring and severance-related charges





502









22,991









6,861









—









—













Credit losses and gains (losses) on other assets, net



5







1,936









4,582









46,600









8,525









—













Impairment of goodwill





—









—









—









—









250,530













Merger-related fair value adjustment





10,446









10,314









10,184









10,064









10,105













Unconsolidated JV normalizing items



6







204









113









101









89









87













Normalized FFO adjustments





$13,948









$37,772









$64,761









$19,703









$261,292















Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted









$





0.04













$





0.11













$





0.18













$





0.05













$





0.68















Normalized FFO





$137,722









$143,414









$142,049









$143,500









$147,822















Normalized FFO per common share - diluted









$





0.39













$





0.40













$





0.39













$





0.38













$





0.39











































Non-real estate depreciation and amortization





222









404









276









313









485













Non-cash interest amortization, net



7







1,217









1,239









1,319









1,267









1,277













Rent reserves, net



8







94









(369





)





(27





)





1,261









(151





)









Straight-line rent income, net





(6,844





)





(7,051





)





(5,771





)





(6,799





)





(7,633





)









Stock-based compensation





3,028









3,028









4,064









3,383









3,562













Unconsolidated JV non-cash items



9







(253





)





(277





)





(376





)





(148





)





(122





)









Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items





135,186









140,388









141,534









142,777









145,240













2nd generation TI





(14,885





)





(20,003





)





(16,951





)





(12,287





)





(20,204





)









Leasing commissions paid





(11,394





)





(11,957





)





(10,266





)





(10,012





)





(15,215





)









Building capital





(6,687





)





(8,347





)





(7,389





)





(12,835





)





(5,363





)









Total maintenance capex





(32,966





)





(40,307





)





(34,606





)





(35,134





)





(40,782





)









FAD





$102,220









$100,081









$106,928









$107,643









$104,458















Quarterly dividends and OP distributions







$109,840









$110,808









$113,770









$118,627









$119,541















FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted







10









353,522









355,874









363,370









376,556









383,413































































Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.”





FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.





Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.





For 1Q 2024, basic weighted average common shares outstanding was the denominator used in the per share calculation.





1Q 2025 represents a $1.9 million loss on other assets. 4Q 2024 includes $1.6 million of credit loss reserves, net of recoveries and a $4.1 million loss on other assets. These amounts were partially offset by a $1.1 million recovery of prior-period Steward Health straight-line rent for leases assumed. 3Q 2024 includes $46.8 million of credit loss reserves and $0.2 million gain on other assets. 2Q 2024 includes $11.2 million of credit loss reserves and $2.2 million write-off of prior period Steward Health straight-line rent, offset by $4.9 million gain on other assets.





Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and acquisition and pursuit costs.





Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization.





2Q 2024 includes $0.8 million related to the Steward Health revenue reserve for March.





Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures.





The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 317,511 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Also includes the diluted impact of 3,665,625 OP units outstanding.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures







DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED





Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.





The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.





FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.





Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.





Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income plus interest from financing receivables less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, financing receivable amortization, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.





Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.





The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction through the application of additional resources, including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.





Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for five full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool five full quarters after substantial completion.





Ron Hubbard





Vice President, Investor Relations





P: 615.269.8290



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.