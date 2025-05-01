Stocks
HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Net Loss of $44.9 Million and Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 Per Share

May 01, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a first-quarter net loss of $44.9 million and reaffirmed its dividend of $0.31 per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated announced its first-quarter results for 2025, reporting a net loss of $44.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and recorded normalized Funds From Operations (FFO) at $0.39 per share. Occupancy rates improved slightly to 89.3%, and the company executed leasing activities totaling 1.45 million square feet. Cash net operating income (NOI) rose by 2.3% compared to the previous year, while tenant retention increased to 84.8%. Peter A. Scott has been appointed as the new President and CEO, effective April 15, 2025. The company reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025, and a conference call for discussing these results is scheduled for May 2, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, demonstrating continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Normalized FFO per share of $0.39 indicates positive operational cash flow relative to other periods.
  • Achieved 89.3% same-store occupancy, an increase from the previous quarter, reflecting improved tenant retention and demand for the company's properties.
  • Completed asset sale transactions totaling $28 million and received a $38 million loan repayment, enhancing liquidity and balance sheet strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter was $(44.9) million, indicating significant financial challenges.
  • The company reported a diluted earnings per share of $(0.13), reflecting ongoing losses which may concern investors.
  • Despite an increase in same-store occupancy, the overall negative net income may raise doubts about the company's ability to maintain profitability and meet its future financial obligations.

FAQ

What were Healthcare Realty Trust's first quarter results for 2025?

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a net loss of $(44.9) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share.

What is the quarterly dividend for Healthcare Realty Trust?

The quarterly dividend is set at $0.31 per share, payable on May 23, 2025.

What was the occupancy rate for Healthcare Realty Trust in Q1 2025?

The same store occupancy rate increased to 89.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

Who was appointed as the new CEO of Healthcare Realty Trust?

Peter A. Scott was appointed President & CEO, effective April 15, 2025.

What is the investor call schedule for Healthcare Realty Trust?

Theearnings callis scheduled for May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HR Insider Trading Activity

$HR insiders have traded $HR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS N BOHJALIAN has made 3 purchases buying 11,750 shares for an estimated $203,595 and 0 sales.
  • ROBERT E HULL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $174,820.
  • PETER F SR LYLE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $172,100
  • DONALD C WOOD purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $99,474
  • JAY P LEUPP purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $HR stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HR forecast page.

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $(44.9) million, or $(0.13) per diluted common share. Additionally, the Company announced its quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and operating partnership unit.




KEY HIGHLIGHTS




  • Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.39 for the quarter.


  • 89.3% same store occupancy as of quarter end, up from 89.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.


  • $66 million of gross proceeds comprised of $28 million of first quarter asset sale transactions and a $38 million loan repayment received in April.




LEASING






  • Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the first quarter totaled 1,450,000 square feet related to 377 leases:


    • 1,002,000 square feet of renewals


    • 448,000 square feet of new and expansion lease commencements




  • In the first quarter, the Company signed new leases totaling 370,000 square feet.




SAME STORE METRICS




  • Cash NOI for the first quarter increased 2.3% year over year.


  • Tenant retention for the first quarter was 84.8%, an increase from 81.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.


  • MOB cash leasing spreads were 2.3% for the quarter.




BALANCE SHEET




  • Run rate net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.4 times.


  • In January 2025, the Company repaid $35 million of its term loans maturing in 2026.




LEADERSHIP




  • Peter A. Scott appointed as the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer effective April 15, 2025.


  • Mr. Scott is expected to be added to the Board of Directors following the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.


  • Connie Moore, who served as Interim President and CEO of the Company from November 2024 until April 14, 2025, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.






DIVIDEND




  • A common stock cash dividend in the amount of $0.31 per share will be paid on May 23, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record on May 12, 2025. Additionally, the eligible holders of operating partnership units will receive a distribution of $0.31 per unit, equivalent to the Company's Class A common stock dividend.




GUIDANCE




  • The Company reaffirms its per share guidance, as outlined below, as well as the guidance provided on page 28 of the Supplemental Information:

2025 GUIDANCE

ACTUAL



LOW

HIGH

1Q 2025

Earnings per share
$(0.28)
$(0.20)
$(0.13)

NAREIT FFO per share
$1.44
$1.48
$0.35

Normalized FFO per share
$1.56
$1.60
$0.39







The 2025 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from




dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.




EARNINGS CALL




  • On Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.


  • Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at

    https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts

    under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.


  • Live Conference Call Access Details:


    • Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-715-9871 access code 4950066;


    • All Other Locations: +1 646-307-1963 access code 4950066.




  • Replay Information:


    • Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-770-2030 access code 4950066;


    • All Other Locations: +1 609-800-9909 access code 4950066.





Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes approximately 650 properties totaling more than 38 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.



Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. In addition to the historical information contained within, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “target,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue,” “should,” “could," "budget" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following: the Company’s expected results may not be achieved; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the Company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the Company; pandemics or other health crises; increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of capital at expected rates; competition for quality assets; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of the Company's tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent; the Company's ability to reposition or sell facilities with profitable results; the Company's ability to release space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the Company's ability to renew expiring leases; government regulations affecting tenants' Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and developments; changes in rules or practices governing the Company's financial reporting; the Company may be required under purchase options to sell properties and may not be able to reinvest the proceeds from such sales at rates of return equal to the return received on the properties sold; uninsured or underinsured losses related to casualty or liability; the incurrence of impairment charges on its real estate properties or other assets; other legal and operational matters; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made, except as required by law. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in the Company’s filings and reports, including, without limitation, estimates and projections regarding the performance of development projects the Company is pursuing. For a detailed discussion of the Company’s risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including this report and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Balance Sheets

DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA



ASSETS







1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Real estate properties





Land
$1,134,635

$1,143,468

$1,195,116

$1,287,532

$1,342,895

Buildings and improvements
9,729,912

9,707,066

10,074,504

10,436,218

10,902,835

Lease intangibles
631,864

664,867

718,343

764,730

816,303

Personal property
9,938

9,909

9,246

12,501

12,720

Investment in financing receivables, net
123,813

123,671

123,045

122,413

122,001

Financing lease right-of-use assets
76,958

77,343

77,728

81,401

81,805

Construction in progress
35,101

31,978

125,944

97,732

70,651

Land held for development
52,408

52,408

52,408

59,871

59,871

Total real estate investments
11,794,629

11,810,710

12,376,334

12,862,398

13,409,081

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(2,583,819
)
(2,483,656
)
(2,478,544
)
(2,427,709
)
(2,374,047
)

Total real estate investments, net
9,210,810

9,327,054

9,897,790

10,434,689

11,035,034

Cash and cash equivalents

1
25,722

68,916

22,801

137,773

26,172

Assets held for sale, net
6,635

12,897

156,218

34,530

30,968

Operating lease right-of-use assets
259,764

261,438

259,013

261,976

273,949

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
470,418

473,122

417,084

374,841

309,754

Other assets, net and goodwill
522,920

507,496

491,679

559,818

605,047

Total assets
$10,496,269

$10,650,923

$11,244,585

$11,803,627

$12,280,924








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Liabilities





Notes and bonds payable
$4,732,618

$4,662,771

$4,957,796

$5,148,153

$5,108,279

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
144,855

222,510

197,428

195,884

163,172

Liabilities of properties held for sale
422

1,283

7,919

1,805

700

Operating lease liabilities
224,117

224,499

229,925

230,601

229,223

Financing lease liabilities
72,585

72,346

71,887

75,199

74,769

Other liabilities
174,830

161,640

180,283

177,293

197,763

Total liabilities
5,349,427

5,345,049

5,645,238

5,828,935

5,773,906







Redeemable non-controlling interests
4,627

4,778

3,875

3,875

3,880







Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized















Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized
3,510

3,505

3,558

3,643

3,815

Additional paid-in capital
9,121,269

9,118,229

9,198,004

9,340,028

9,609,530

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(7,206
)
(1,168
)
(16,963
)
6,986

4,791

Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders
329,436

374,309

481,155

574,178

717,958

Cumulative dividends
(4,368,739
)
(4,260,014
)
(4,150,328
)
(4,037,693
)
(3,920,199
)

Total stockholders' equity
5,078,270

5,234,861

5,515,426

5,887,142

6,415,895

Non-controlling interest
63,945

66,235

80,046

83,675

87,243

Total equity
5,142,215

5,301,096

5,595,472

5,970,817

6,503,138

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$10,496,269

$10,650,923

$11,244,585

$11,803,627

$12,280,924














  1. 2Q 2024 cash and cash equivalents include $96.0 million of proceeds held in a cash escrow account from a portfolio disposition that closed on June 28, 2024, and was received by the Company on July 1, 2024.







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Income

DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA










1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Revenues





Rental income

1
$288,857

$300,065

$306,499

$308,135

$318,076

Interest income
3,731

4,076

3,904

3,865

4,538

Other operating
6,389

5,625

5,020

4,322

4,191


298,977

309,766

315,423

316,322

326,805

Expenses





Property operating
114,963

114,415

120,232

117,719

121,078

General and administrative
13,530

34,208

20,124

14,002

14,787


Normalizing items



2

(502

)

(22,991

)

(6,861

)










Normalized general and administrative
13,028

11,217

13,263

14,002

14,787

Transaction costs
1,011

1,577

719

431

395

Depreciation and amortization
150,969

160,330

163,226

173,477

178,119


280,473

310,530

304,301

305,629

314,379

Other income (expense)





Interest expense before merger-related fair value
(44,366
)
(47,951
)
(50,465
)
(52,393
)
(50,949
)


Merger-related fair value adjustment

(10,446

)

(10,314

)

(10,184

)

(10,064

)

(10,105

)

Interest expense
(54,812
)
(58,265
)
(60,649
)
(62,457
)
(61,054
)

Gain on sales of real estate properties and other assets
2,904

32,082

39,310

38,338

22

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(237
)









Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves
(12,081
)
(81,098
)
(84,394
)
(132,118
)
(15,937
)

Impairment of goodwill












(250,530
)

Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures
1

224

208

(146
)
(422
)

Interest and other income (expense), net
95

(154
)
(132
)
(248
)
275


(63,893
)
(107,448
)
(105,657
)
(156,631
)
(327,646
)

Net loss
$(45,389
)
$(108,212
)
$(94,535
)
$(145,938
)
$(315,220
)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
516

1,366

1,512

2,158

4,384

Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$(44,873
)
$(106,846
)
$(93,023
)
$(143,780
)
$(310,836
)













Basic earnings per common share
$(0.13
)
$(0.31
)
$(0.26
)
$(0.39
)
$(0.82
)

Diluted earnings per common share
$(0.13
)
$(0.31
)
$(0.26
)
$(0.39
)
$(0.82
)







Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
349,539

351,560

358,960

372,477

379,455

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

3
349,539

351,560

358,960

372,477

379,455














  1. In 4Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $0.7 million for Prospect Medical revenue reserves. In 2Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $3.0 million for Steward Health revenue reserves.


  2. Normalizing items primarily include restructuring, severance-related costs and non-routine advisory fees associated with shareholder engagement.


  3. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the outstanding limited partnership units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP"), totaling 3,665,625 units were not included.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD

1,2,3

DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA










1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$(44,873
)
$(106,846
)
$(93,023
)
$(143,780
)
$(310,836
)


Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share



3

$


(0.13

)

$


(0.31

)

$


(0.26

)

$


(0.39

)

$


(0.82

)







Gain on sales of real estate assets
(2,904
)
(32,082
)
(39,148
)
(33,431
)
(22
)

Impairments of real estate assets
10,145

75,423

37,632

120,917

15,937

Real estate depreciation and amortization
155,288

164,656

167,821

177,350

181,161

Non-controlling loss from operating partnership units
(599
)
(1,422
)
(1,372
)
(2,077
)
(4,278
)

Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization
6,717

5,913

5,378

4,818

4,568

FFO adjustments
$168,647

$212,488

$170,311

$267,577

$197,366


FFO adjustments per common share - diluted

$


0.48


$


0.60


$


0.47


$


0.71


$


0.51

FFO
$123,774

$105,642

$77,288

$123,797

$(113,470
)

FFO per common share - diluted

4

$


0.35


$


0.30


$


0.21


$


0.33


$


(0.30

)







Transaction costs
1,011

1,577

719

431

395

Lease intangible amortization
(228
)
(2,348
)
(10
)
129

175

Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received
77

306

306

465




Debt financing costs



237










Restructuring and severance-related charges
502

22,991

6,861







Credit losses and gains (losses) on other assets, net

5
1,936

4,582

46,600

8,525




Impairment of goodwill












250,530

Merger-related fair value adjustment
10,446

10,314

10,184

10,064

10,105

Unconsolidated JV normalizing items

6
204

113

101

89

87

Normalized FFO adjustments
$13,948

$37,772

$64,761

$19,703

$261,292


Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted

$


0.04


$


0.11


$


0.18


$


0.05


$


0.68

Normalized FFO
$137,722

$143,414

$142,049

$143,500

$147,822


Normalized FFO per common share - diluted

$


0.39


$


0.40


$


0.39


$


0.38


$


0.39







Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
222

404

276

313

485

Non-cash interest amortization, net

7
1,217

1,239

1,319

1,267

1,277

Rent reserves, net

8
94

(369
)
(27
)
1,261

(151
)

Straight-line rent income, net
(6,844
)
(7,051
)
(5,771
)
(6,799
)
(7,633
)

Stock-based compensation
3,028

3,028

4,064

3,383

3,562

Unconsolidated JV non-cash items

9
(253
)
(277
)
(376
)
(148
)
(122
)

Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items
135,186

140,388

141,534

142,777

145,240

2nd generation TI
(14,885
)
(20,003
)
(16,951
)
(12,287
)
(20,204
)

Leasing commissions paid
(11,394
)
(11,957
)
(10,266
)
(10,012
)
(15,215
)

Building capital
(6,687
)
(8,347
)
(7,389
)
(12,835
)
(5,363
)

Total maintenance capex
(32,966
)
(40,307
)
(34,606
)
(35,134
)
(40,782
)

FAD
$102,220

$100,081

$106,928

$107,643

$104,458


Quarterly dividends and OP distributions
$109,840

$110,808

$113,770

$118,627

$119,541


FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted



10
353,522

355,874

363,370

376,556

383,413














  1. Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.”


  2. FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.


  3. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.


  4. For 1Q 2024, basic weighted average common shares outstanding was the denominator used in the per share calculation.


  5. 1Q 2025 represents a $1.9 million loss on other assets. 4Q 2024 includes $1.6 million of credit loss reserves, net of recoveries and a $4.1 million loss on other assets. These amounts were partially offset by a $1.1 million recovery of prior-period Steward Health straight-line rent for leases assumed. 3Q 2024 includes $46.8 million of credit loss reserves and $0.2 million gain on other assets. 2Q 2024 includes $11.2 million of credit loss reserves and $2.2 million write-off of prior period Steward Health straight-line rent, offset by $4.9 million gain on other assets.


  6. Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and acquisition and pursuit costs.


  7. Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization.


  8. 2Q 2024 includes $0.8 million related to the Steward Health revenue reserve for March.


  9. Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures.


  10. The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 317,511 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Also includes the diluted impact of 3,665,625 OP units outstanding.






Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED



Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.



The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.



FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.



Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.



Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income plus interest from financing receivables less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, financing receivable amortization, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.



Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.



The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction through the application of additional resources, including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.



Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for five full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool five full quarters after substantial completion.



Ron Hubbard


Vice President, Investor Relations


P: 615.269.8290






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.