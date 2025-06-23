Healthcare Realty Trust Reduces Board Size from 12 to 7 Members in Governance Restructuring

Healthcare Realty Trust reduces its Board of Directors from 12 to 7 members, enhancing corporate governance practices.

Quiver AI Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has announced a reduction of its Board of Directors from 12 to 7 members as part of an effort to align with industry practices while ensuring good corporate governance. Five directors voluntarily retired from the Board effective June 18, 2025, and the independent chairman, Thomas Bohjalian, expressed gratitude for their service. The remaining directors aim to enhance stakeholder relations and create value for shareholders moving forward. Healthcare Realty, a REIT specializing in medical outpatient buildings, owns over 640 properties and is focused on selectively growing its portfolio.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors was reduced from 12 to 7 members, aligning with best practices in corporate governance and improving decision-making efficiency.



The retiring directors voluntarily stepped down, indicating a proactive approach to board management and succession planning.



The company reaffirmed its commitment to driving shareholder value through active engagement with stakeholders.



The CEO expressed optimism about the future, highlighting a strong portfolio and favorable industry fundamentals, which may positively impact investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Reduction of the Board from 12 to 7 members may raise concerns among shareholders regarding governance and decision-making processes.

The voluntary retirement of five directors could signal potential instability or dissatisfaction within the Board, leading to questions about the company's strategic direction.

The announcement may suggest the company is under pressure to streamline operations, which could be viewed negatively as a response to external challenges or internal inefficiencies.

FAQ

What changes were made to the Healthcare Realty Board of Directors?

Healthcare Realty Trust reduced its Board size from 12 to 7 members, effective June 18, 2025.

Who are the retiring directors from the Board?

The retiring directors include Nancy Agee, Ajay Gupta, James Kilroy, Peter Lyle, and Christann Vasquez.

What is the reason for reducing the Board size?

The reduction aligns the Board size with other REITs and emphasizes best practices in corporate governance.

Who is the independent chairman of Healthcare Realty's Board?

Thomas Bohjalian serves as the independent chairman of the Healthcare Realty Board of Directors.

How many properties does Healthcare Realty own?

Healthcare Realty owns over 640 medical outpatient buildings totaling over 38 million square feet.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HR Insider Trading Activity

$HR insiders have traded $HR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS N BOHJALIAN purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $36,775

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $HR stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HR forecast page.

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or the “Company”) today announced changes to its Board of Directors (“Board”), immediately reducing the size from 12 to 7 members. This reduction is part of a thoughtful effort to better align the size of the Board with other companies in the REIT industry, while maintaining the Board’s commitment to operating with best practices of corporate governance.





In support of these efforts, five directors, Nancy Agee, Ajay Gupta, James Kilroy, Peter Lyle, and Christann Vasquez voluntarily retired from the Board, effective June 18, 2025.





The Board’s independent chairman, Thomas Bohjalian said, “I would like to thank the retiring directors for their service and contributions to the Company, as well as their support and professionalism in effecting these Board changes. Each has provided valuable perspectives and insights over the years. We wish them the best in the future.”





Mr. Bohjalian added, “Our decision to reduce the size of the Board reflects our commitment to acting consistent with best practices of corporate governance. Our continuing directors remain committed to active engagement with all our shareholders and driving shareholder value.”





The Company’s President and CEO, Peter Scott said, “I look forward to working with our continuing directors to enhance our relationships with all of our stakeholders and instill a winning mentality at Healthcare Realty. With our high-quality portfolio combined with strong industry fundamentals, I am excited about what the future holds.”





Healthcare Realty’s Board now consists of seven directors, comprised of Mr. Bohjalian, Mr. Scott, and independent directors David Henry, Jay Leupp, Constance Moore, Glenn Rufrano and Donald Wood.





More information can be found at



https://www.healthcarerealty.com









About Healthcare Realty







Healthcare Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes over 640 properties totaling over 38 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets. Additional information regarding the Company can be found at



www.healthcarerealty.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or predictions of the future, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially and in adverse ways from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially and adversely affect the Company’s financial results, include, without limitation, the risks described under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other filings with the SEC.









Media Contacts:







Charlie Koons / Craig Singer





Brunswick Group





P: 212.333.3810







Investor Contact:







Ron Hubbard





Vice President, Investor Relations





P: 615.269.8290



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.