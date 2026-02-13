HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST (HR) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 13, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile

To listen to the call, dial 1.800.715.9871 (US) or 1.646.307.1963 (International), access code 4950066.

For a replay call, dial 1.800.770.2030 (US) or 1.609.800.9909 (International), access code 4950066.

