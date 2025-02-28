Healthcare Realty Trust to Participate in Citi’s 2025 Global Property CEO Conference and Provides Update on Prospect Medical Rent Collection

Healthcare Realty Trust will participate in Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference and released an updated investor presentation.

Quiver AI Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated announced that its management team will participate in Citi’s 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on March 3-4, 2025, and released an updated investor presentation available on its website. Additionally, the company reported the partial collection of $0.4 million in rent from Prospect Medical for January and February 2025, despite Prospect Medical's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on January 11, 2025. Prospect leases 81,000 square feet from Healthcare Realty, contributing approximately $2.9 million in annual revenue. The company noted uncertainty regarding the recovery of additional unpaid rent or the re-letting of space affected by the bankruptcy. Healthcare Realty is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in medical outpatient properties, with a portfolio comprising over 650 properties totaling 38.4 million square feet across 15 markets.

Potential Positives

Participation in Citi’s 2025 Global Property CEO Conference highlights the company's visibility and engagement with investors and key industry players.

The publication of an updated investor presentation signals proactive communication with stakeholders, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

Partial collection of rent payments from Prospect Medical demonstrates some level of cash flow stability despite the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Healthcare Realty's extensive portfolio of over 650 properties and its status as the first and largest REIT specializing in medical outpatient buildings positions it favorably in the growing healthcare real estate market.

Potential Negatives

Partial collection of rent payments from Prospect Medical indicates potential issues with tenant stability, especially given Prospect's recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The Company has no assurance of recovering additional unpaid rent or re-letting space related to any leases rejected in bankruptcy, which may impact future revenue.

FAQ

What event will Healthcare Realty participate in March 2025?

Healthcare Realty will participate in Citi's 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on March 3-4, 2025.

Where can I find the updated investor presentation?

The updated investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Healthcare Realty's website.

What financial issue is Healthcare Realty facing with Prospect Medical?

Healthcare Realty has collected partial rent payments from Prospect Medical, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

How large is Healthcare Realty's portfolio?

Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes over 650 properties totaling 38.4 million square feet in 15 growth markets.

What type of properties does Healthcare Realty specialize in?

Healthcare Realty specializes in medical outpatient buildings located primarily around market-leading hospital campuses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HR Insider Trading Activity

$HR insiders have traded $HR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS N BOHJALIAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,750 shares for an estimated $453,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES JOSEPH IV KILROY purchased 12,900 shares for an estimated $235,554

PETER F SR LYLE has made 2 purchases buying 11,272 shares for an estimated $194,665 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT E HULL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $174,820 .

. JOHN KNOX SINGLETON has made 2 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $118,564 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD C WOOD purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $99,474

JAY P LEUPP purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $HR stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or the “Company”) today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in Citi’s 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on March 3 – 4, 2025. The Company also published an updated investor presentation in advance of the conference and other upcoming investor meetings. The presentation is available at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at



https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/



.





Healthcare Realty also announced the partial collection of rent payments from Prospect Medical for the months of January and February 2025, totaling $0.4 million. As the Company has previously disclosed, Prospect Medical filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 11, 2025. Prospect leases 81,000 square feet from the Company, representing approximately $2.9 million of annual revenue. The Company can provide no assurance that it will be able to recover additional unpaid rent from Prospect Medical or timely relet space related to any leases rejected in bankruptcy.





About Healthcare Realty





Healthcare Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes over 650 properties totaling 38.4 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets. For more information regarding Healthcare Realty, visit www.healthcarerealty.com.





Investor Contact:





Ron Hubbard





Vice President, Investor Relations





P: 615.269.8290



















In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in its Quarterly Reports filed thereafter and in the Company’s other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.