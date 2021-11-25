Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated's (NYSE:HR) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

Healthcare Realty Trust's (NYSE:HR) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthcare Realty Trust is:

1.4% = US$29m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Healthcare Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 1.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.5%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 4.6% seen by Healthcare Realty Trust over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Healthcare Realty Trust's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 9.0% in the same period.

NYSE:HR Past Earnings Growth November 25th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is HR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Healthcare Realty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Healthcare Realty Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 78% (meaning, the company retains only 22% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 68%. However, Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is predicted to rise to 2.1% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Healthcare Realty Trust. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

