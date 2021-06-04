Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated's (NYSE:HR) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Most readers would already know that Healthcare Realty Trust's (NYSE:HR) stock increased by 4.8% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Specifically, we decided to study Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthcare Realty Trust is:

4.6% = US$92m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Healthcare Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 4.6% ROE

On the face of it, Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.1%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Healthcare Realty Trust's net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Healthcare Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 10.0% in the same period.

NYSE:HR Past Earnings Growth June 4th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is HR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Healthcare Realty Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Healthcare Realty Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 78% (or a retention ratio of 22%). However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of the high payout.

In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 68%. Regardless, Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is speculated to decline to 2.3% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, Healthcare Realty Trust's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

