Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated's (NYSE:HR) Financials Look Pretty Bleak: Is That Why The Stock Hasn't Performed So Well?

Looking at Healthcare Realty Trust's (NYSE:HR) mostly flat share price movement over the past three months, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. Since the markets usually pay for a company’s long term financial health, we decided to look at the company's weak fundamentals to get a sense of what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthcare Realty Trust is:

3.8% = US$85m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.04.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Healthcare Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 3.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. As a result, Healthcare Realty Trust's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Healthcare Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:HR Past Earnings Growth July 25th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Healthcare Realty Trust fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Healthcare Realty Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 59% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, Healthcare Realty Trust's performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.