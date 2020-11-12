Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that HR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.87, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HR was $31.87, representing a -16.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.97 and a 32.24% increase over the 52 week low of $24.10.

HR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports HR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.68%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HR as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an increase of 21.23% over the last 100 days. VTWV has the highest percent weighting of HR at 0.45%.

