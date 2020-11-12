Dividends
HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that HR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.87, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HR was $31.87, representing a -16.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.97 and a 32.24% increase over the 52 week low of $24.10.

HR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports HR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.68%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HR as a top-10 holding:

  • Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)
  • iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an increase of 21.23% over the last 100 days. VTWV has the highest percent weighting of HR at 0.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular