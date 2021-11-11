Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.34, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HR was $32.34, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.77 and a 15.5% increase over the 52 week low of $28.

HR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports HR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.84%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HR as a top-10 holding:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 7.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HR at 0.69%.

