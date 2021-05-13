Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.15, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HR was $30.15, representing a -11.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.01 and a 12.63% increase over the 52 week low of $26.77.

HR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). HR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports HR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.76%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

