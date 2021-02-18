Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HR was $30.34, representing a -20.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.97 and a 25.89% increase over the 52 week low of $24.10.

HR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports HR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.85%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

