Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a good week for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 9.9% to US$30.54. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of US$125m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 15% to hit US$0.06 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Healthcare Realty Trust's seven analysts is for revenues of US$523.7m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 5.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 71% to US$0.25 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$521.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$31.42, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Healthcare Realty Trust analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 5.8%, in line with its 4.9% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.0% next year. So although Healthcare Realty Trust is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Healthcare Realty Trust going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Healthcare Realty Trust (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.