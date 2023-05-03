Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - (HR) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.28%, the lowest has been 3.23%, and the highest has been 6.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 11.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc -. This is an increase of 626 owner(s) or 293.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.41%, an increase of 34.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,546.81% to 458,873K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - is 22.03. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.60% from its latest reported closing price of 19.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - is 1,430MM, an increase of 53.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 50,896K shares representing 13.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,383K shares, representing an increase of 30.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 31.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,973K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,263K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 13,546K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,550K shares, representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 106,469.53% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,274K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,753K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,120K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.