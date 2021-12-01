Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.06, changing hands as low as $30.93 per share. Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HR's low point in its 52 week range is $28 per share, with $33.7681 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.95.

