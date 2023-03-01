Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $19.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.20%, the lowest has been 3.23%, and the highest has been 6.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.09% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust is $23.61. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from its latest reported closing price of $19.50.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust is $1,430MM, an increase of 96.06%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust. This is an increase of 517 owner(s) or 139.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.31%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,230.84% to 465,977K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 50,896K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,383K shares, representing an increase of 30.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 31.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,263K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,458K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,274K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,753K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,120K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 11,550K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,955K shares, representing an increase of 48.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Background Information

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

