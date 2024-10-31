Healthcare Realty Trust Faces Revenue Hit Amid Steward Health Bankruptcy Lease Rejections

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is facing significant operational challenges due to the bankruptcy of Steward Health, which has filed for Chapter 11 relief. Steward’s bankruptcy has resulted in the rejection of leases totaling 266,000 square feet, impacting the company’s rental revenue by approximately $0.6 million per month. Although the company is actively working to re-let the vacated spaces and recover unpaid rent of $2.8 million, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding these efforts. The ongoing discussions regarding the remaining leases add to the complexity of the situation, with no assurances of favorable outcomes.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on HR stock based on 1 Buy, 1 Sell and 4 Holds.

To learn more about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.