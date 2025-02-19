HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $HR Reports Quarterly Earnings

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST ($HR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $309,770,000, missing estimates of $313,470,642 by $-3,700,642.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $HR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS N BOHJALIAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,750 shares for an estimated $453,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES JOSEPH IV KILROY purchased 12,900 shares for an estimated $235,554

PETER F SR LYLE has made 3 purchases buying 11,500 shares for an estimated $198,663 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT E HULL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $174,820 .

. JOHN KNOX SINGLETON has made 2 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $118,564 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD C WOOD purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $99,474

JAY P LEUPP purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.