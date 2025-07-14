Healthcare Realty Trust to Announce Q2 2025 Earnings on July 31, 2025, with Conference Call on August 1, 2025

Healthcare Realty Trust will report Q2 2025 results on July 31, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 1.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the earnings, quarterly activities, and industry trends is scheduled for August 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with a simultaneous webcast available on the company's Investor Relations website. Interested parties can join the call via provided domestic and international dial-in numbers, and a replay will be accessible afterward. Healthcare Realty is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and operating medical outpatient buildings, with a portfolio exceeding 640 properties across 15 growth markets. Additional information about the company can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

Healthcare Realty Trust is set to release its second quarter 2025 earnings report, which keeps investors informed and engaged with the company's financial performance.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for transparency with stakeholders, enhancing communication regarding the company's operations and industry trends.

As the first and largest REIT specializing in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty Trust positions itself as a leader in a growing market segment, which could attract potential investors.

The company's diverse portfolio of over 640 properties and 38 million square feet indicates significant scale and investment potential within key growth markets.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Healthcare Realty report its Q2 2025 earnings?

Healthcare Realty is scheduled to report its Q2 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place on August 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call webcast?

The conference call webcast can be accessed at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section.

What is Healthcare Realty Trust specialized in?

Healthcare Realty Trust specializes in owning and operating medical outpatient buildings primarily located near market-leading hospital campuses.

How can I contact Investor Relations?

You can contact Investor Relations at Healthcare Realty through Ron Hubbard at 615.269.8175.

$HR Insider Trading Activity

$HR insiders have traded $HR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS N BOHJALIAN purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $36,775

$HR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $HR stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/02/2025

$HR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $17.0 on 02/25/2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the market closes, it is scheduled to report results for the second quarter of 2025.





On August 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust is scheduled to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.







Conference Call Details







Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.800.715.9871, access code 4950066





International Dial-In Number: 1.646.307.1963, access code 4950066







Replay Conference Call Details







Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.800.770.2030, access code 4950066





International Dial-In Number: 1.609.800.9909, access code 4950066





Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes over 640 properties totaling 38 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.





Additional information regarding the Company can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.





Ron Hubbard





Vice President, Investor Relations





P: 615.269.8175



