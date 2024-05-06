Healthcare Realty Inks Strategic JV Relationship Deal With KKR

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR) announced Monday that it has entered into a strategic joint venture (JV) relationship with KKR & Co. Inc.(KKR) to jointly own and invest in quality medical outpatient buildings.

Healthcare Realty expects to receive approximately $300 million in proceeds for the contribution of a seed portfolio to the JV and will partner with KKR to explore additional acquisitions, including the potential contribution of more Healthcare Realty properties to the JV.

Under the terms of the agreement, Healthcare Realty will contribute 12 of its existing properties to seed the JV at a value of $382.5 million, representing a cap rate of approximately 6.6%. KKR will make an equity contribution to the JV equal to 80% of the value of the properties.

Healthcare Realty will retain a 20% interest and will manage the JV, as well as continue to oversee day-to-day operations and leasing of the properties.

KKR has also committed up to $600 million to the JV to pursue additional acquisitions or contributions of high-quality stabilized assets that are a match for its long-term capital base.

The 12 properties to be contributed to the JV comprise a total of 762,399 square feet and are 98% occupied. The contribution of the properties is expected to occur throughout May and June upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

