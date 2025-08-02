Healthcare Realty (HR) Q2 FFO Jumps 8%

Key Points Normalized Funds From Operations (FFO) per share rose to $0.41.

Reported GAAP net loss widened to $(0.45) per share, driven by impairments.

The quarterly dividend was cut by 23% to $0.24 per share, reducing the FAD payout ratio to approximately 80%.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), an owner and operator of medical office buildings, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025. The results showed Normalized FFO per share at $0.41, exceeding analyst estimates by a wide margin (non-GAAP), while reported GAAP net loss per share was $(0.45). Revenue was $297.502 million but down from the prior year. The company’s core operational performance improved, but it absorbed substantial non-cash charges related to asset sales and impairments. Overall, the quarter demonstrated progress in operational efficiency and asset management, while also highlighting the challenges of balance sheet repositioning and transformation.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.45) ($0.07) ($0.39) (15.4%) Revenue $297.5 million $290.3 million $316.3 million (5.9%) Normalized FFO per Share (Non-GAAP) $0.41 $0.38 7.9% NAREIT FFO per Share (Non-GAAP) $0.34 $0.33 3.0% Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $115.4 million $107.6 million 7.2%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Healthcare Realty Trust specializes in owning, managing, and leasing medical office buildings, focusing on outpatient healthcare facilities across the United States. Its properties are primarily leased to leading health systems and physicians, which helps drive stable and predictable income.

In recent years, the company’s priorities have centered on three areas: optimizing its property portfolio, improving operating efficiency, and carefully managing its balance sheet. Portfolio management means rotating out of less strategic markets while investing in higher-demand, core healthcare clusters. Operational efficiency has involved boosting occupancy, streamlining costs, and increasing margins. Financial management centers on reducing leverage and maintaining strong access to capital.

Quarter in Review: Operational Momentum and Portfolio Actions

This period brought visible progress across several performance metrics. The company improved same store cash Net Operating Income (NOI) by 5.1%, while occupancy for its medical office buildings rose to 90%. Margins reached 64.3%. Tenant retention stood at 83%. Strong demand from health system tenants, who accounted for 33% of new leasing volume, helped drive leasing momentum with 1.5 million square feet of leases executed and 452,000 square feet in new agreements.

Portfolio repositioning accelerated, with $182.4 million of assets sold during the quarter and into July. These disposals targeted non-core or underperforming assets and are part of a larger pipeline -- an additional $700 million of sales were under contract or letter of intent. Asset sales helped the company reduce its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio from 6.4x at year end 2024 to 6.0x, with further reductions targeted by year-end 2025 and minimizing refinancing risks from upcoming debt maturities.

The company also advanced its operational strategy through leadership changes, including a new President and CEO, streamlined board governance, and the launch of a comprehensive strategic plan. The plan focuses on margin expansion, disciplined capital allocation, and portfolio optimization. Initiatives included platform restructuring, local empowerment of property teams, and a new focus on internal efficiencies. The company closed the quarter with approximately $1.2 billion of liquidity, supported by revolver maturity extensions and a strong asset sale pipeline.

Financially, Normalized FFO per share increased to $0.41 and GAAP net loss per share widened to $(0.45), reflecting significant non-cash impairments and asset sale charges. Though these items do not affect ongoing cash flow, they indicate continued transition within the portfolio. Funds Available for Distribution (FAD, non-GAAP) was $115.4 million.

The quarterly dividend was cut by 23% to $0.24 per share for Q2 2025. Management cited improved dividend sustainability and the need for greater retained earnings, specifically noting that the right-sized dividend is intended to achieve $100 million of annual incremental retained earnings and reduce the FAD payout ratio to approximately 80%, enabling significant capital reinvestment, reducing refinancing risk, and raising investment capacity, with an explicit focus on funding upgrades and return-oriented investments within its existing portfolio.

Products, Key Metrics, and Material Events

The company's primary product is leasing and managing medical office buildings—facilities designed for outpatient healthcare services such as clinics and doctors’ offices. Cash leasing spreads, a metric that measures the difference between expiring and newly signed lease rates, were up 3.3%. The company executed new leases with average annual escalators of 3.2% and a weighted average lease term of 5.3 years, providing visibility to future cash flows.

The company recorded $142.348 million of non-cash impairments during the quarter related to real estate assets and credit loss reserves. Management emphasized that these moves were deliberate steps to clean up the portfolio and reposition the business for growth, though ongoing asset sales and impairment activity remain closely watched by investors.

Tenant concentration continued to shift in favor of larger health system clients, who represented approximately 33% of new lease volume. Geographic diversity in new leasing was also spotlighted, with significant leases in markets such as Houston and Orange County. These trends support long-term stability, as health systems often sign longer leases and drive stable occupancy levels.

There were some notable changes to the company’s reporting framework: the transition to a lower FAD payout ratio and adjustments in leverage calculations now align its metrics more closely with industry standards. While these changes improve comparability, they affect year-over-year metrics, especially dividend and payout ratios, and require careful interpretation by investors.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

Management raised its full-year Normalized FFO per share guidance by $0.01 at the midpoint, now setting expectations in the range of $1.57 to $1.61. Guidance for same store cash NOI growth was also lifted to a range of 3.25% to 4.00%. These updates reflect continued leasing momentum, strong tenant demand, and visibility created by longer lease terms and embedded annual rent escalations. The company also targets Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA in the range of 5.4x to 5.7x by year-end. Additional asset sales are expected to contribute further debt reduction and platform focus.

Investors should monitor three key themes in the quarters to come: execution on the planned $700 million of pending asset sales (as disclosed by the company as under contract or LOI), further margin expansion, and the ability to drive higher occupancy and NOI through operational improvements. Ongoing portfolio pruning, rising health system leasing, and stable rent collections remain central, as does management’s pledge to deploy retained earnings into value-enhancing property upgrades. Macro factors, such as 2026 debt maturities and evolving healthcare regulations, will also be key points to watch, especially as interest rate risk and tenant financial health remain active areas of discussion.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.