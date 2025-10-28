Healthcare Rally: Pulmonx, UHS, And X4 Lead After-Hours Gains Amid Strategic Updates

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech stocks posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Monday, driven by earnings updates, executive appointments, and capital market activity.

Pulmonx Corp. (LUNG) surged 33.33% to $2.08 as of 9:36 PM EDT. The company announced preliminary, unaudited third-quarter 2025 revenue of about $21.5 million. Pulmonx also rescheduled its Q3 financial results release to Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after market close. In a leadership update, Glen French was reappointed as President and CEO, effective immediately, while Derrick Sung will assume the roles of COO and CFO starting November 3.

Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) rose 12.5% to $3.15 in after-hours trading at 7:56 PM EDT. No company-specific news was released to explain the move.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) climbed 7.41% to $229.90 as of 10:21 PM EDT. The company reported its third-quarter results and revised its full-year 2025 operating forecast. Additionally, on October 27, the Board of Directors authorized a $1.5 billion increase to its stock repurchase program, signaling confidence in long-term value.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) gained 5.35% to close at $3.94 in after-hours trading at 7:59 PM EDT. The company completed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 52.8 million shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option for 6.98 million additional shares. The offering also included pre-funded warrants for 700,000 shares. Gross proceeds totaled approximately $155.3 million before expenses, bringing total shares outstanding to 79.2 million.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) advanced 5.41% to $10.32 as of 6:17 PM EDT. No new developments were reported.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) moved up 5.26% to $2.41 in after-hours trading at 7:56 PM EDT. The gain came without any accompanying news.

