Healthcare platform agilon valued at around $11 bln in NYSE debut

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Healthcare platform agilon health gained a valuation of about $11 billion in its market debut on Thursday, after the company's shares opened 23% above the offer price.

Stock opened at $28.25 per share, up from its IPO price of $23 per share.

