Healthcare platform agilon valued at around $11 bln in NYSE debut

April 14 (Reuters) - Healthcare platform agilon health AGL.N gained a valuation of about $11 billion in its market debut on Thursday, after the company's shares opened 23% above the offer price.

Stock opened at $28.25 per share, up from its IPO price of $23 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.