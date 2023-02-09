Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp - (PFTA)

Fintel reports that Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.18MM shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp - Class A (PFTA). This represents 0.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.68MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 89.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFTA is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.20% to 16,815K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,000K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 1,980K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 1,650K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 74.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFTA by 347.05% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,060K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 95.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFTA by 2,259.24% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 910K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

