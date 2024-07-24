Healthcare Mutual Funds for a Robust Portfolio

One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends.

Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash flow, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.

Below, we share with you three healthcare mutual funds, namely Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio FPHAX, Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio FSHCX and Vanguard Health Care Fund VGHCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio seeks capital appreciation. FPHAX invests most of its assets incompanies engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all kinds.

Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio fund has five-year annualized returns of 12.3%. As of the end of February 2024, FPHAX held 60 issues, with 24.2% of its assets invested in Eli Lilly & Co.

Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio seeks capital appreciation. FSHCX invests in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the ownership or management of hospitals, nursing homes, health maintenance organizations, and other companies specializing in the delivery of healthcare services.

Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio fund has five-year annualized returns of 1.1%. FSHCX has an expense ratio of 0.73%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and dividend income. VGHCX invests in common stocks of companies in a variety of segments of the healthcare industry. Its selections may include pharmaceutical firms, designers and manufacturers of medical equipment and supplies, operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and biotechnological researchers.

Vanguard Health Care Fund has five-year annualized returns of 5.3%. Jean M Hynes has been the fund manager of VGHCX since October 2008.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of healthcare mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VGHCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FSHCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FPHAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.