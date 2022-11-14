Healthcare Law: What It Is And How To Choose The Right Program

Healthcare law is a multifaceted field that extends well beyond medical malpractice and insurance disputes.

Legal counsel is necessary at all levels of healthcare, from government entities to healthcare institutions and private practices. Healthcare lawyers can find work in a multitude of environments, and the scope of their work can change drastically.

In this article, we unpack what health law is, what these specialized attorneys do, how to become a lawyer in this field and factors to consider when applying to a law program.

What Is Healthcare Law?

Healthcare law applies in nearly every part of our society. There are numerous hands involved in healthcare, including policymakers, government agencies and the individuals who run medical facilities.

Healthcare lawyers work on cases and policies related to access to medical care, the care providers themselves, insurance, food and drug safety and the challenging ethical decisions made at the beginning and end of life.

Since the medical field overlaps with other areas like civil rights, torts, ethics, constitutional law, tax law and corporation organization law (to name a few), the field is constantly in flux.

What Do Healthcare Lawyers Do?

Healthcare lawyers’ work spans multiple areas of law, especially since healthcare connects everyone in one way or another. Lawyers play a role in everything from the organizational and financial aspects of healthcare to the services directly related to their clients’ health.

Salary and Responsibilities

Health law attorneys can work in many different environments. Private firms, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, healthcare institutions and private public interest firms all employ lawyers. Their salaries depend on who employs them and the scope of their work.

According to Payscale, the average base salary for a healthcare attorney was around $78,000 as of October 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a median annual wage of $127,990 for all attorneys, with state- and federally employed lawyers earning just over $100,000.

Healthcare lawyers face varied responsibilities in their day-to-day jobs. They may advise clients about healthcare or personal injury rights, or represent their clients in court. These lawyers’ work may include preparing legal documents such as contracts and end-of-life directives or ensuring providers comply with healthcare statutes and regulations.

Work Environments

Healthcare law work environments span from private practice and public interest firms to government agencies and nonprofits. Whether you are working with a small team on carefully selected cases or as part of a legal team advising a hospital, you most likely have career options available that align with your passions and strengths.

Government. The executive and legislative branches of government at the federal, state and local levels employ lawyers. Health law practitioners support government agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Trade Commission, among others. Legislators also need legal oversight on healthcare-related issues.

Nonprofits. Healthcare-focused nonprofits operate at singular or multiple levels. Some groups provide direct services, such as assisting clients with matters like healthcare insurance and benefits. They may also perform more specialized legal services for veterans, the elderly and those with specific health needs. Some nonprofits operate as legislative advocates. Others, such as the American Association of Retired Persons, engage in impact litigation.

Private public interest firms. Private public interest firms typically pursue cases that align with their political, economic or social visions. Because these firms are usually smaller than their corporate counterparts and operate within particular frameworks, they are more selective regarding the cases they choose. More often than not, they serve on the plaintiff’s side of a case.

Healthcare institutions. Hospitals, healthcare systems, health insurers and professional associations need lawyers to support legal decisions. Institutions in the healthcare field often hire in-house lawyers. These positions are typically in the private sector as public benefit organizations or nonprofits.

Private practices. Attorneys who specialize in healthcare law can work in private practice. Depending on the firm’s size, these lawyers may engage in a variety of issues depending on their clients. Some private practice attorneys may advise healthcare professionals in setting up their practice. Others engage in litigation, antitrust and compliance matters.

Types of Practice

Litigation. Health lawyers often represent individual plaintiffs and defendants on issues such as medical malpractice and denials of coverage. On the other hand, institutions require broader support, including those in privacy, provider issues and corporate matters. These lawyers may also engage in impact litigation to change laws or define the rights of specific demographics.

Regulation. Government-employed lawyers typically work in regulatory practice, rather than in other work environments like nonprofits or private public interest law forms. These attorneys can be responsible for drafting, commenting on or revising agency regulations. They may also prosecute or defend regulatory violations.

Legal advising. Advising work is available in almost any work environment. Depending on which agency or firm a lawyer works for, they may provide legal advice on varying issues. For example, healthcare attorneys working in hospitals may advise on informed consent or medical liability issues. Lawyers who work for government agencies may engage in regulatory matters. Those in legislation provide counsel relating to public health.

Direct client service. Lawyers can work in public interest, providing direct client service to those without the financial ability to pay for legal help. Client services include a variety of needs, such as representation in litigation, legal advice on matters such as denials of coverage and government benefits like Medicaid. Ultimately, lawyers may provide guidance and support to help clients represent themselves more effectively or find alternative solutions.

Policy and legislative advocacy. Legislators often need the support of legal counsel. The work of a health law attorney can include a variety of tasks, including extensive research on laws and regulations and meeting directly with legislators and regulatory staff. Additionally, these lawyers may play a role in developing new legislation or revising existing laws.

Transactional. A lawyer may be necessary for business dealings, whether nonprofit or for-profit. Institutional transactional lawyers in healthcare may help draft and negotiate contracts or advise on compliance matters. Attorneys assisting individuals may prepare estate-planning documents such as wills, trusts, power of attorney and other materials required for government benefits.

Choosing a Health Law Program

To be clear, practicing health law does not mean you are required to concentrate in health law during law school. Pursuing a health law concentration or choosing a law school with health law programs or courses may help you gain industry knowledge and become more marketable.

Check if your prospective school offers a health law concentration or certificate path. For example, the Boston University School of Law provides a systematic approach to studying health law. Its health law tracks focus on litigation, public health, human rights, life sciences and corporate law. Other schools, like Georgia State College of Law, offer certificate paths that require both core and elective courses.

Other factors should also contribute to your choice of law school. Consider location, accreditation status, school and class size, demographics, student organization offerings and academic support programs. You might make lists of must-have and nice-to-have school qualities to help you filter through the nearly 200 law programs accredited by the American Bar Association.

Admission Requirements for Healthcare Law Programs

No prerequisite courses or degrees are required for admission to law school. However, if you are interested in healthcare law, pursuing a health-related undergraduate degree such as public health or health science can help you better understand the connections between law and healthcare.

In addition to completing an undergraduate degree, law school generally requires the following:

Law School Admission Test (LSAT®) scores

Transcripts

Letters of recommendation

Law school personal statement(s)

Application fee(s)

