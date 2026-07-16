Healthcare IT is the Next AI Growth Story: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) investing has largely centered on chipmakers and hyperscale cloud providers over the past two years. However, as enterprise AI adoption broadens, another segment is emerging as a compelling long-term growth opportunity: healthcare information technology (healthcare IT).

Unlike many AI applications that remain experimental, healthcare providers and payers are deploying AI to address tangible operational challenges, including physician shortages, rising administrative costs, reimbursement pressure and growing patient volumes. This makes healthcare IT one of the few industries where AI can deliver measurable cost savings while improving clinical workflows.

Going by McKinsey’s research, health services and technology (HST) is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment within healthcare in 2026, driven by AI-enabled software, data analytics, workflow automation and technology outsourcing.

Against this backdrop, here are three healthcare IT stocks — Hinge Health HNGE, Evolent Health EVH and HeartBeam BEAT that offer compelling long-term investment opportunities.

Why Healthcare IT Is Gaining Momentum

The healthcare sector is facing several structural headwinds simultaneously.

An aging U.S. population is increasing demand for healthcare services, while providers continue to grapple with workforce shortages and higher labor costs. Hospitals and physician groups are also under pressure from reimbursement changes and tighter operating margins.

These challenges are encouraging healthcare organizations to invest in technologies that automate repetitive administrative tasks, improve clinical documentation, optimize revenue-cycle management and generate actionable insights from electronic health records (EHRs).

According to McKinsey, healthcare organizations are increasingly shifting their focus from isolated AI pilots toward enterprise-scale transformation. Rather than deploying standalone AI tools, providers are seeking integrated solutions that can streamline clinical and administrative workflows across the organization. The consulting firm expects software and tech-enabled services to capture a growing share of healthcare value creation over the coming years.

A Supportive Macro Environment

The macro backdrop has also become more supportive for healthcare technology investments.

June inflation data showed continued moderation in price pressures, reducing expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase. Treasury yields eased after the report, improving investor sentiment toward growth-oriented technology companies.

Federal Reserve officials continue to emphasize that inflation risks have not disappeared, citing tariffs, AI-related investment spending and Middle East geopolitical tensions as ongoing sources of uncertainty. Nevertheless, cooling core inflation has strengthened expectations that policy will remain relatively stable in the near term, improving visibility for long-duration growth investments.

3 Best Picks

Hinge Health: The company is leveraging an AI-powered care model, wearable technology and clinician support to automate musculoskeletal (MSK) care delivery. In June, Hinge Health raised its 2026 revenue and profitability guidance, reflecting continued business momentum. It also expanded its HingeSelect platform to offer integrated MSK care spanning physical therapy, specialist referrals, imaging, surgery and post-operative recovery, strengthening its position as a comprehensive digital healthcare platform.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is projected to report 2027 earnings growth of 31.3% on revenue growth of 24.1%. The stock also holds a Growth Style Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), offer the best upside potential.



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Evolent Health: The company is benefiting from growing demand for technology-enabled specialty care management solutions that help payers improve outcomes while controlling medical costs. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues increased 2.6% year over year, while the company significantly narrowed its net loss. Evolent Health also reiterated its 2026 guidance and noted the continued momentum in its Performance Suite business, supported by new payer partnerships and expanded oncology and imaging programs.

This Zacks Rank #2 stock is projected to report 2026 earnings growth of 122.2% on revenue growth of 32.3%. The stock trades at a Price-to-Sales (P/S) F1 ratio of 0.35x, significantly below the industry average of 1.98x. The stock holds a Value Style Score of B. Our research also shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3, offer the best upside potential.



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HeartBeam: It continues to expand its healthcare IT capabilities by combining AI-ready ECG data with cloud-enabled cardiac diagnostics. In June, HeartBeam announced a strategic shift toward licensing its proprietary 3D ECG signal platform to commercial partners while advancing AI-driven heart attack detection and restructuring operations to improve capital efficiency. The strategy broadens HeartBeam's focus from medical devices to scalable digital cardiac intelligence and software-enabled healthcare solutions.

This Zacks Rank #2 stock is projected to report 2027 earnings growth of 21.1% on revenue growth of 750.5%. The stock holds a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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