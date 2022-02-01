Healthcare is Moving into the Home

Covid has forever changed lots of industries but one of the most apparent is healthcare. Incidents for the chronic and specifically geriatric population are growing at an alarming rate and will significantly benefit from an increase in at-home care. The current at-home healthcare market is around $3.2 billion but growing at a 13.4% CAGR by projections will move this to a $7 billion industry over the next 4 years. This isn’t limited to just domestic products an aging population is driving rapid growth across Europe and Asia as well.

FINSUM: It makes sense that healthcare will move more at home. Software and digital products will improve the healthcare many in treatment will have access to inside their own home.

