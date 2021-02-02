Healthcare Investors Will Want to Hear This Industry Expert's Advice

In a sector full of confusing scientific data, seemingly endless clinical trials, and hefty competition, it can be difficult to pick the healthcare stocks that will soar. But there are some trends that investors can follow -- think telehealth services offered by companies like Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and American Well (Amwell) (NYSE: AMWL), as well as at-home monitoring solutions from diabetes-focused Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) -- that might just lead you toward riches down the road.

Ruby Gadelrab is CEO and Founder of MDisrupt, a platform that connects digital health companies to the scientists and healthcare industry experts they need to build, commercialize, and scale health products quickly and responsibly. Ruby joined Olivia Zitkus and Corinne Cardina of Fool.com's Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau on a Jan. 22 episode of Fool Live, where she gave her advice to healthcare investors for 2021.

Corinne Cardina: Can you share three takeaways for investors thinking about buying healthcare stocks in 2021?

Ruby Gadelrab: Yes, look at the trends, I think we talked about the trends before, but they are telemedicine, virtual care, COVID solutions for back to work, at-home testing and monitoring solutions, behavioral and mental health, and fintech. The one thing I would say as well if I was to give one tip from our experience here is look at health companies or digital health companies, where they have a good balance of medical folks, scientific folks, and tech folks because it's the combination of all of those things together that is going to get a health product to market safety, quickly, and responsibly.

