This Healthcare Investor Added $43 Million to a Genomics Leader Growing Volume 34%

Key Points

Prosight bought 468,463 shares of GeneDx Holdings, estimated at $42.72 million based on average first-quarter 2026 prices.

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $26.46 million, reflecting both trading and price moves.

The transaction represented a 7% change relative to 13F AUM.

Post-trade, Prosight held 523,463 WGS shares worth $33.62 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Prosight Management disclosed a purchase of 468,463 shares of GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS), an estimated $42.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Prosight Management increased its holdings in GeneDx Holdings by 468,463 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026, was $42.72 million. The quarter-end value of the position, reflecting both price change and share addition, increased by $26.46 million to $33.62 million.

What else to know

The position now comprises roughly 5.51% of Prosight's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NKTR: $52.88 million (8.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: JANX: $49.34 million (8.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRCT: $48.64 million (8.0% of AUM) NYSE: BSX: $49.92 million (8.2% of AUM)) NASDAQ: LKFT: $46.50 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, GeneDx shares were priced at $47.31, down 30% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $47.31 Market Capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $442.68 million Net Income (TTM) ($77.81 million)

Company snapshot

GeneDx Holdings Corp. provides health intelligence solutions, leveraging AI and machine learning to analyze clinical and genomic data through its Centrellis platform.

The company operates in the healthcare information services sector, focusing on integrating AI-driven analytics into clinical and genomic data.

GeneDx's strategy centers on enabling precision medicine and individualized health trajectories through proprietary technology platforms.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. aims to deliver actionable, science-based insights to healthcare providers, supporting improved outcomes and more informed medical decision-making. Its competitive edge lies in its ability to enable precision medicine through advanced data analytics.

What this transaction means for investors

Prosight’s move is notable given GeneDx stock's sharp decline over the past year, but under the hood, there are reasons why a fund might be bullish, and the first quarter offered evidence for that thesis. Revenue climbed 17% year over year to $102.3 million, while exome and genome testing revenue increased 27%, and testing volume jumped 34% to 27,488 tests. Perhaps most importantly, management still expects at least 30% exome and genome volume growth this year, and it maintained its expectation for roughly 70% adjusted gross margins.



On the other hand, GeneDx lowered its full-year revenue outlook to $475 million to $490 million from a prior range of $540 million to $555 million. But the company continues to invest in expanding access to testing, adding Medicaid coverage in multiple states, and launching new products designed to increase adoption.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether GeneDx can turn its rapidly growing genomic database and AI-driven diagnostics platform into durable profitability. Prosight's purchase suggests it believes the answer is yes, and that the market may be underestimating how valuable that data asset could become if precision medicine continues moving into the mainstream.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.