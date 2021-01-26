HealthCor Catalio Acquisition, a blank check company formed by HealthCor Management and Catalio Capital Management targeting healthcare, raised $180 million by offering 18 million shares at $10. The company offered 3 million more shares than anticipated. Unlike an ordinary SPAC, the company did not offer units with warrants attached. The company may raise an additional $25 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with the sponsor, an affiliate of HealthCor and Catalio.



The company is led by CEO and Director Christopher Gaulin, who has been a Portfolio Manager at HealthCor since 2018, and Chairman Joseph Healey, a co-founder and Portfolio Manager of HealthCor. They are joined by CFO Christine Clarke, the CFO of HealthCor, and President George Petrocheilos, a Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Catalio Capital Management. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition intends to target the healthcare industry in the US and other developed countries, with a particular focus on the life sciences and medical technology sectors.



HealthCor Catalio Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCAQ. Jefferies acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Healthcare investment firms' SPAC HealthCor Catalio Acquisition prices upsized $180 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.