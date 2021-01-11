HealthCor Catalio Acquisition, a blank check company formed by HealthCor Management and Catalio Capital Management targeting healthcare, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant. At the proposed deal size, HealthCor Catalio Acquisition will command a market value of $188 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Christopher Gaulin, who has been a Portfolio Manager at HealthCor since 2018. He is joined by CFO Christine Clarke, the CFO of HealthCor, and President George Petrocheilos, a Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Catalio Capital Management. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition intends to target the healthcare industry in the US and other developed countries, with a particular focus on the life sciences and medical technology sectors.



HealthCor Catalio Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCAQU. The company filed confidentially on December 9, 2020. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Healthcare investment firms' SPAC HealthCor Catalio Acquisition files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



