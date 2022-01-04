Healthcare Industry 2022 Predictions: Metaverse, Micro-Targeted Messaging, and More

By M Booth Health

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that communications are more important than ever. Messaging from pharma brands, as well as agencies like the CDC and WHO, can have profound impacts on public health and the economy. So it’s little surprise that the healthcare communications market is growing exponentially.

One analysis predicted it would hit nearly $3.5 billion in 2021 (final figures for the year are not yet in) and will jump to a whopping $8.2 billion by 2026. With such seismic change underway, what can we expect in the year ahead? To answer this, we at M Booth Health turned to our in-house experts. Here are their predictions.

Disruptive healthcare brands will dip their toes into the metaverse

The metaverse presents an immense innovation opportunity for the healthcare sector. Just as telehealth shifted the patient-healthcare provider relationship from in-person to hybrid, the next stage will introduce augmented and virtual reality, transforming how healthcare is delivered.

-Mark Westall, VP, Research & Planning

Government will expand its role of health equity amplifier

One silver lining of recent turbulence is an expanded approach to health equity across the federal government. Government agencies are seeking more equity-related information from on-the-ground partners about what’s working at the community level that can be applied broadly and across disease areas. As a result, these agencies are increasingly viewing themselves as conveners and amplifiers of health equity best practices – an important strategic shift we can expect to accelerate.

-Cub Barrett, SVP, Public Affairs

Clinical trials will diversify and be the focus of pharmaceutical company communications

Expect to see pharmaceutical companies capitalizing on consumer interest in Covid-19 vaccination trials, with a doubling down on their commitment to more diverse trials that reflect population demography.

-Lindsay Paul, SVP, Marketing Communications

Biomedical innovators will ramp up direct engagement efforts with consumers

Thanks to creating vaccines that prevent Covid infection and death, biomedical innovators have earned newfound appreciation. Consequently, we can anticipate a surge of positive engagement between pharmaceutical companies and consumers, with smart companies stepping up their open, educational consumer-facing communications.

-Andrew Shih, EVP, Corporate and Public Affairs

Content that connects will reach health audiences more personally

Content that connects, thanks to TikTok, focuses on creators – sparking conversations among patients and healthcare professionals with a mix of education and entertainment. Expect health marketers to connect to niche health audiences with content combining credible information, personal experiences, and an approachable tone.

-Tyler Pennock, SVP, Digital Strategy

Public health communicators will employ deeper attitudinal research to assess pandemic-related beliefs and implications

Nuanced attitudinal research will be required for effective public health communication, amid pandemic-fueled partisan rancor and misinformation. Micro-targeted messaging and channels will be harnessed to address a far broader array of concerns and influences on personal health attitudes and behavior than was previously understood.

-Karen O’Malley, Managing Director, Public Affairs

Digital therapeutics will be in the spotlight

Propelled by the pandemic, digital therapeutics (DTx) are becoming more integrated into the treatment of conditions as varied as cancer, ADHD, heart disease and substance abuse. Expect to see mounting pressure to standardize how these treatments are reviewed and cleared by the FDA as well as marketed and reimbursed.

-Tom Rovine, SVP, Marketing Communications

Cost of medicines won’t fall, but new approaches will change the conversation

Expect to see demand for new, creative pricing models for treatments in a host of therapeutic categories, particularly rare diseases, making larger reimbursements viable through a tightened focus on tying back to efficacy.

-Julia Jackson, Managing Director, Marketing Communications

Believing in science will become increasingly cool

Healthcare organizations will elevate the word “science” and the value of science, as the WHO and Pfizer have notably done already, to intensify consumer curiosity and knowledge about how medical innovation actually happens.

-Karen Strauss, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer

Pharmaceutical companies will increase their investment in global citizenship

With corporate global citizenship paying clear dividends, drug developers will invest more aggressively in vaccine R&D and other lifesaving innovations to meet stakeholder expectations.

-Lisa Johnson, SVP, Corporate and Public Affairs

Healthcare companies will walk the DE&I talk

Pharmaceutical companies and health brands will bring laser focus to achieving meaningful, real-world results to diversity, equity and inclusion -- and steer clear of preaching DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion) without measurable progress.

-Megan Lambert, SVP, Oncology Communications

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.