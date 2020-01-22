Healthcare in Retirement: Personal Finance 101

Like all retirement-related things, healthcare is very important to plan for (financially and emotionally). And like many medical-related things, healthcare in your nest egg years can still be complicated and overwhelming.

There are many things retirees will have to take into consideration, from buying a Medicare Advantage plan, figuring out how to pay for prescription drugs, and whether or not to purchase Medigap, a supplemental insurance plan. Retirees also must think aboutbuying long-term care coverage, since the older you are, the more expensive coverage will become.

Buying private health insurance is also an option for retirees, and you can purchase plans from insurance providers like UnitedHealth UNH, Cigna CI, and Anthem ANTM.

Healthcare, where to get it and how to pay for it, is one of the biggest worries for retirees and almost-retirees. But if you plan ahead and take stock of yourself and your health, you’ll be one step closer to a great retirement.

