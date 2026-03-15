A Healthcare Hedge Fund Just Added $24.5 Million in Immunovant Stock. Should you?

Key Points

Logos added 1.1 million shares of Immunovant last quarter, a purchase estimated at about $24.5 million based on quarterly average pricing.

By quarter's end, the position had grown to roughly $35 million, reflecting both the new shares and price gains during the period.

The trade amounted to just under 1.5% of the fund's total 13F assets.

Post-trade stake: 1,375,000 shares valued at $34.95 million.

Immunovant now sits at about 2% of the portfolio — notable, but outside the fund's top five.

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On February 17, 2026, Logos Global Management LP disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 1,100,000 shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), an estimated $24.53 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Logos bought 1,100,000 additional shares of Immunovant, a transaction estimated at $24.5 million based on average quarterly closing prices.

The full position grew by roughly $6.1 million in total value over the quarter, reflecting both the new shares and price movement in the stock.

Logos finished the quarter holding 1,375,000 Immunovant shares, valued at roughly $34.95 million which represents 2.11% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Immunovant by 1,100,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $24.4 million, based on the average closing price in the quarter. The value of the stake at quarter-end rose by $6.1 million, a figure that includes both trading and market price effects.

What else to know

After the buy Immunovant accounts for 2.11% of the fund’s 13F assets under management (AUM)

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:RVMD: $238.50 million (14.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:PRAX: $110.53 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:IDYA: $108.03 million (6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:OLMA: $80.22 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:CDTX: $68.48 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of March 13 2026, shares of Immunovant were priced at $24.72, up 29.3% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 10.58%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/13/26) $24.70 Market Capitalization $5.03 billion Net Income (TTM) ($464.20 million) 1-Year Price Change 29.24%

Company Snapshot

Immunovant is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) focused on monoclonal antibody therapeutics for autoimmune diseases.What this transaction means for investors

Its lead candidate, batoclimab, has completed Phase III trials in myasthenia gravis and is in ongoing Phase III trials for thyroid eye disease, with results expected in the first half of 2026.

The company has no approved products yet — revenue depends entirely on successful clinical and regulatory outcomes.

Immunovant is advancing batoclimab across multiple autoimmune indications, with no approved products yet and a regulatory path that hinges on ongoing Phase III outcomes.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Logos Global Management is a San Francisco-based, healthcare-focused hedge fund running a concentrated, research-driven book in life sciences and biotech. This isn't a generalist fund dipping into the sector — it's the kind of firm that does deep scientific and regulatory diligence before sizing up a position.

The Immunovant buy is notable for its scale. Logos nearly quintupled its stake, adding 1.1 million shares for an estimated $24.5 million and bringing its total to roughly $35 million. That's a meaningful commitment: Immunovant now sits at about 2% of AUM, up from 0.4% — a shift that carries real weight in a concentrated book.

For individual investors, a move like this from a specialist healthcare fund is worth treating as a research prompt rather than a buy signal. Clinical-stage biotech carries real binary risk, and institutional conviction here is usually the product of diligence retail investors don't have direct access to. The more useful takeaway is simply that a fund that lives in this space saw enough to add aggressively — why exactly, and how it fits their broader strategy, is hard to know without explicit statements from them. What investors can watch is the batoclimab thyroid eye disease readout, with topline data from both Phase 3 TED studies expected concurrently in the first half of 2026. That's the next concrete event that will shape Immunovant's regulatory path.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roivant Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.