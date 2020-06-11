US Markets
Healthcare group Sanofi upbeat on Dupixent opportunities

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French healthcare company Sanofi outlined more growth opportunities on Thursday for the Dupixent product it is developing along with partner Regeneron.

Dupixent is used to treat severe atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, but Sanofi said it could be used in other areas, such as inflammation problems.

"While atopic dermatitis and asthma are the foundational diseases where Dupixent was first approved for use, great opportunity exists across multiple diseases where type 2 inflammation plays a role," said John Reed, its global head of research and development.

"We are therefore aggressively pursuing clinical evaluation of additional indications."

