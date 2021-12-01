Healthcare group Sanofi to buy Origimm Biotechnology to boost vaccines business

French healthcare company Sanofi has agreed to buy Austrian group Origimm Biotechnology in a move that Sanofi said would boost its vaccines business.

"The acquisition of Origimm further broadens our vaccines research and development pipeline with a first vaccine candidate against acne, a high medical need for millions of teenagers and adults," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, on Wednesday.

