Healthcare group Sanofi offers to buy smaller peer Kiadis for 308 mln euros

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French healthcare group Sanofi said on Monday it has made a takeover offer worth 308 million euros ($358.4 million) for smaller peer Kiadis, in an attempt to strengthen its product portfolio.

Sanofi offers 5.45 euros in cash for Kiadis

Premium of 272% to Kiadis' closing price on Oct. 30

Latest case of M&A in healthcare sector

Adds details, comment and background

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday it has made a takeover offer worth 308 million euros ($358.4 million) for smaller peer Kiadis KDS.AS, in an attempt to strengthen its product portfolio.

The companies announced the deal in a joint statement that will see Sanofi offer 5.45 euros in cash to buy out the Dutch firm, representing a premium of 272% to Kiadis' closing share price on Oct. 30.

Kiadis is focused on cell-based immunotherapy products for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.

"We believe Kiadis 'off the shelf' K-NK cell technology platform will have broad application against liquid and solid tumors, and create synergies with Sanofi's immuno-oncology pipeline, providing opportunities for us to pursue potential best-in-disease approaches," said John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi.

The French healthcare group has made several large-scale takeovers in recent years, including the $11.6 billion purchase of U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ in 2018, and its $3.7 billion takeover of Principia Biopharma earlier this year.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

