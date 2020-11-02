US Markets

Healthcare group Sanofi offers to buy smaller peer Kiadis for 308 mln euros

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French healthcare group Sanofi and its smaller peer Kiadis announced on Monday a takeover deal for Kiadis by Sanofi, valuing Kiadis at around 308 million euros ($358.4 million).

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA and its smaller peer Kiadis KDS.AS announced on Monday a takeover deal for Kiadis by Sanofi, valuing Kiadis at around 308 million euros ($358.4 million).

Sanofi will offer 5.45 euros in cash to buy out Kiadis, representing a premium of 272% to Kiadis' closing share price on Oct. 30.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular