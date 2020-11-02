Healthcare group Sanofi offers to buy smaller peer Kiadis for 308 mln euros

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA and its smaller peer Kiadis KDS.AS announced on Monday a takeover deal for Kiadis by Sanofi, valuing Kiadis at around 308 million euros ($358.4 million).

Sanofi will offer 5.45 euros in cash to buy out Kiadis, representing a premium of 272% to Kiadis' closing share price on Oct. 30.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

